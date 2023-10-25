Jets HC Robert Saleh Is Wary of Giants Defense

That might be, but the Giants' quarterback for Sunday's game could be Daniel Jones, who has missed time with a neck injury, or his backup Tyrod Taylor. Whomever the QB is, the Giants are last in the league, scoring only 12.1 points a game.

"They both are similar, they both are very good with their feet keeping plays alive," Saleh said. "They're good in timing and rhythm. For us it's going to be the same."

The Giants defense has logged 11 sacks this season and will be facing a Jets offensive line that has been affected by injuries to Alijah Vera-Tucker, rookie Joe Tippmann and veteran Duane Brown. That means that the right side of the Jets' O-line could be held down by backups Wes Schweitzer and Max Mitchell. Keeping Zach Wilson clean is always the goal.

"They come from everywhere and anywhere all the time," Saleh said. "They present looks that are similar throughout the game. Communication will be key and we're going to be presented with a 1-on-1 matchup. Wink's got a reputation of pressure, pressure, pressure, but he does a good job mixing it all up. It's going to be a challenge for everybody."

Saleh added, speaking about injuries on the O-line: "It's always an issue, especially on the O-line. Wes stepped in and did a nice job against Philly. I feel good about where we are. Depth is always going to be an issue. I was talking to Hack [OC Nathaniel Hackett] about it. It's fascinating from an O-line standpoint. It's not just us, everyone is dealing with it. Maybe it's a lack of practice time. It's one position where practice is super important. It's always frustrating, but we're not the only ones."

Jetcetera

In terms of injuries heading into Sunday's game, Robert Saleh said that rookie OL Joe Tippmann (quad) would not practice on Wednesday and that WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) would also sit out "from a veteran standpoint." ... Neither CB D.J. Reed nor Sauce Gardner, both of whom missed the Eagles game, have yet to clear the concussion protocol. ... OL Duane Brown (shoulder) "looks good," Saleh said, but will be held out another week before possibly being activated ahead of the Monday night game against the Chargers on Nov. 6.