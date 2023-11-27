Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Extends Challenge to Team After Thanksgiving Break

Aaron Rodgers Back in the Building

Over the weekend, QB Aaron Rodgers rejoined the Jets full-time as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles tendon. Back at 1 Jets Drive, Rodgers didn't have a "special message," but has his appearance in Florham Park has had an uplifting effect on the team.

"I can share with you this," Tomlinson said. "Just coming in and just seeing Aaron this morning and actually seeing him in there doing treatment, he is a guy who is in there and doing everything he can treatment wise. For me, coming in off the game that we had and seeing him and how hard he's been working, that was motivation for me."

Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendonin Week 1 against the Bills (Sept. 11) and hasbeen on anunprecedented pace to return from the injury according to hisappearances on "The Pat McAfee Show." The future Hall of Famer playedcatch before the Jets Week 6 game against the Eagles, four weeks after surgery. Now a two and half months later, Rodgers has continued to show progress and is targeting practicing with the team soon.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that there isa "chance" Rodgers practices this week ahead of the Jets Week 13 matchup with the Falcons, but "more likely" the week after. Rapoport added that Rodgers plans to target the Jets' Week 16 game against the Commanders on Dec. 24 for a return.

"He needs to show that he is not doing damage to himself by being out there and that he can protect himself," Rapoport said. "Then he will be able to practice."

Rodgers' status remains out of the team's control, but the presence of the four-time MVP is encouraging for a team looking to right the ship.