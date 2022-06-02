Jets to Induct Three Into the Ring of Honor

The New York Jets announced today that they will expand their Ring of Honor by three in 2022 with the additions of former teammates D'Brickahsaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis. The induction ceremonies will take place at halftime of three separate games at MetLife Stadium as Mangold will be honored against the Bengals on Sep. 25th, Ferguson will be celebrated against the Patriots on Oct. 30th , and Revis will take his place in the ROH against the Bears on Nov. 27th.

"This is a shock," Mangold said when informed of the inductions by Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. "Thank you so much. This is awesome and amazing since it's with two of my guys. Revis, it was outstanding just being on the team with you, your presence was amazing. To share this honor with you is awesome. Brick, we started this together back in Mobile, Alabama (at the Senior Bowl) and now we close it up together. That's very special to me and something that is an awesome thing. Congratulations you two. I feel like I'm the third wheel here, so I appreciate you guys letting me in. But it's definitely an honor and I can't wait to start the celebrations."

While Ferguson and Mangold, affectionately referred to as "Nick and Brick" by teammates and fans alike, in 2006 became the first pair of offensive linemen taken in Round 1 by the team same team since 1975, Revis was selected in the first round a year later. Ferguson, a tackle out of Virginia taken with the fourth pick, was a three-time Pro Bowler (2009-11) and Mangold, an Ohio State product selected 25 picks after Ferguson, was a two-time All-Pro with the Jets (2009-10) and seven-time Pro Bowler. Revis, whom the Jets traded up to get with the 14th selection, was a three time first-team All Pro corner with the Jets (2000-11) and five-time Pro Bowler with the Green & White (2008-11, 2015).