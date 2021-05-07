Jets Release Six Players Including WR Josh Doctson, K Chase McLaughlin

The Jets have released CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, WR Josh Doctson, OL Leo Koloamatangi, K Chase McLaughlin and WR Jaleel Scott. They also placed S Saquan Hampton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Brown (6-1, 195) signed with the Jets in May 2019 as a undrafted free agent out of Akron. He was a final cut and signed with the Jets practice squad on Sept. 1. He was promoted to the active roster and played in three games before hurting his quad. He was placed on injured reserve Dec. 9, and was waived with a failed physical designation on May 5, 2020, but reverted to the reserve/physically unable to perform list after clearing waivers.

Davis (6-8, 260) signed a reserve/future deal on Jan. 4, 2020 after a stint with the practice squad this past season. He's played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL and the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football. A Stony Brook, NY, native, Davis was invited to Giants rookie minicamp in 2018, but was not offered a contract.

Doctson (6-2, 205) signed with the Jets last offseason before opting out of the 2020 season. A first-round selection by Washington in 2016, he played in 33 games (26 starts) and recorded 81 receptions for 1,100 yards (13.6 yards/catch) and 8 touchdowns.

Koloamatangi (6-4, 310) opted out of the 2020 season. He was signed to the Jets practice squad on Oct. 30, 2019 and was later promoted to the active roster, but didn't appear in any games. The Hawaii product signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has been a final cut each year since entering the league.

McLaughlin (6-1, 190) joined the Jets off waivers on Dec. 14 2020, after a stint with the Jaguars. He kicked in one game with the Jets (Week 17) and made both of his extra-point attempts. He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019 and has also had stints with the Vikings (one in 2019, one in '20), Chargers, 49ers and Colts (all in 2019). He's made 78.6% of his kicks (22 of 28) and 96.9% of his extra points (31 of 33).

Scott (6-5, 210), a Ravens' fourth-round pick in 2018 out of New Mexico State, was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 10. He was elevated for two games in the 2020 season and had 1 catch for 16 yards at Seattle in Week 14. He had 1 reception for 6 yards in three games for Baltimore in 2019 after spending his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.