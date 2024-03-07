Jets Release G Laken Tomlinson

Prior to start of free agency, the Jets released veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson.

Tomlinson began his NFL career as the first-round selection (28th overall) of Detroit in the 2015 draft. He moved to San Francisco for five seasons beginning in 2017 and crossed paths with current Jets head coach Robert Saleh when he was the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-20.

Tomlinson signed as an unrestricted free agent with Saleh's Jets in March 2022 coming off his only Pro Bowl appearance, and since his arrival he almost never came off the field. Last season he was the one island of stability on the Jets' shifting O-line, starting all 1,101 of the team's offensive snaps at LG.

In 2022, Tomlinson missed only two snaps the entire season. He left the field mid-drive in the third quarter of the Jets' win over the Bears, replaced by Dan Feeney for two plays, before he returned to the lineup and finished the game. For his two seasons in Green & White combined, LT played in 2,213 of a possible 2,215 snaps.