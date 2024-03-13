Jets Release TE C.J. Uzomah

As free agency got underway Wednesday, the Jets made the release of TE C.J Uzomah official.

Last season Uzomah played in 12 games, starting eight, but a knee ligament injury landed him on Injured Reserve for the final five games. His snaps fell from 525 to 239 and his receptions dropped from 21 to eight.

Uzomah signed as a UFA with the Jets in March 2022 after playing his first seven NFL seasons with the Bengals. During his time with the Stripes, he played in 79 games, starting 61, and compiled 163 catches for 1,591 yards and 13 touchdowns.