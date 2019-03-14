Jets Re-Sign Veteran DT Steve McLendon

With the Jets' base defensive front remaining a 3-4, they have brought back a valuable piece in the middle with the re-signing of NT Steve McLendon.
The 6'3'", 310-pound McLendon started 14 games for the Green & White in 2018 and finished with 44 tackles including 30 solo stops. He has appeared in each of the Jets' 32 contests the past two seasons and 43 overall since signing with New York's AFC representative in 2016.
An undrafted free agent out Troy, McLendon played his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still considered one of the NFL's better run stuffers, the 33-year-old McLendon's career stats include 198 tackles, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.