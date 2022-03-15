Jets Re-Sign S Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner (5-8, 195) signed with the Jets last offseason and tore his triceps tendon in the season opener at Carolina. Before that, he played the two seasons with the Raiders, registering 115 tackles, 8 PDs and 9 TFLs while appearing in 28 games and making 16 starts. A second-round pick of the Rams in 2014 out of Florida State, Joyner played his first five seasons with the team that drafted him. With the Rams in St. Louis for two seasons and in Los Angeles for three more, he totaled 305 tackles, 25 PDs, 5 sacks and 12 TFLs in participated in 67 games.