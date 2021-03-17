Jets Re-Sign RB Josh Adams 

GM Joe Douglas Retains Another Player; Veteran Back Ran for 157 Yards, 2 TDs in 2020 Season

Mar 17, 2021 at 03:35 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_2386-adams-thumb

The Jets have re-signed RB Josh Adams. 

Adams (6-2, 225) had 29 carries, 157 yards (5.4 avg) and 2 TDs in the 2020 season as well as 6 catches for 29 yards. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and led Philly that season with 511 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 120 carries (4.3 avg). Adams, who ran for 3,198 yards and 20 TDs for the Fighting Irish, was a final cut in 2019 and joined the Jets' practice squad. He's played in 25 career games (5 starts) and has 157 carries, 680 yards and 5 TDs.

Related Content

news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Notebook | NFL Pro Days Heat Up as Free Agency Grabs the Headlines

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance Cleaning Up His Game; Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Was Nearly a College Teammate of Jets QB Sam Darnold
news

Jets Mailbag | Should Team Add a TE in Free Agency? No. 1 RB? 

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry Joined Patriots; RB Free Agents Include Pair of Former 49ers
news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Cynthia Frelund Has Joe Douglas Selecting OT in Analytics-Based Projection

BYU QB Zach Wilson Another Common Pick at No. 2 
news

Jets Free Agency | Exploring the Cornerback Market

Longtime Pro Bowlers Patrick Peterson and Richard Sherman Headline the Corners with Expiring Contracts 
news

Jets & NFL Can Begin Talks with Unrestricted Free Agents Monday

UFA Signing Period Kicks Off Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Start of New League Year
news

Jets Re-Sign WR Vyncint Smith 

Joe Douglas Re-Signs Veteran Wideout Who Was Set to Become RFA 
news

What Do You Expect from Joe Douglas, Jets in Free Agency?

NFL Top FAs Include Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett, Packers' Aaron Jones and Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster
news

Jets Free Agency | In the Market for 'Dynamic Playmakers'

Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster Headline WR Class That Includes Curtis Samuel, Will Fuller and Others
news

Inside the Numbers: What Could Jets Get for 2nd Overall Draft Pick?

Green & White's Haul Would Be Big, and Even Bigger if Trading Partner Wants a Franchise QB
news

Jets Hire Dr. Brad DeWeese to Head New Athletic Care and Performance Department

DeWeese: This Will Be a Player-Centric System That Emphasizes Speed and Targeted Training
Advertising