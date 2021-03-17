Jets Re-Sign RB Josh Adams 

Adams (6-2, 225) had 29 carries, 157 yards (5.4 avg) and 2 TDs in the 2020 season as well as 6 catches for 29 yards. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and led Philly that season with 511 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 120 carries (4.3 avg). Adams, who ran for 3,198 yards and 20 TDs for the Fighting Irish, was a final cut in 2019 and joined the Jets' practice squad. He's played in 25 career games (5 starts) and has 157 carries, 680 yards and 5 TDs.