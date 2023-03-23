Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Re-Sign OL Adam Pankey

Veteran Spent Most of 2022 Season on Green & White Practice Squad

Mar 23, 2023 at 01:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

ReSigned-Pankey-16x9

The Jets have re-signed OL Adam Pankey.

Pankey (6-5, 313) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 21 and was promoted to the active roster for the season finale in Miami. He originally signed with the Packers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. He played close to three seasons in Green Bay before a stint with the Titans' practice squad in 2019. Green Bay then signed him off Tennessee's P-squad in Sept. 2019 and was waived that December. Pankey was claimed by the Dolphins in 2019 and played seven games for Miami from 2019-21. He's appeared in nine games in his career (one start) and has taken 42 offensive snaps as well as 13 on special teams.

Related Content

news

Jets Add Free Agent Speedster Mecole Hardman to Their WR Corps

Scored 23 TDs 4 Different Ways, Earned 2 Super Bowl Rings in His 4 Seasons with Chiefs

news

Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland, Swap Day 2 Selections with Browns

In Two Season with Green & White, former Ole Miss Wideout Had 80 Catches for 984 Yards & 6 TDs

news

Jets Sign OL Trystan Colon

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 20 Games, Started 4

news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Missed All of the 2022 Season Due to Injury

news

Jets Re-Sign Solomon Thomas

Veteran Played in 17 Games for Green & White Last Season; Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

news

Jets Sign Free Agent WR Allen Lazard

Packers Wideout Is on the Rise: Had a Career Year in 2022, Has 14 TD Receptions Past 2 Seasons

news

Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line

news

Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Kicker Connected on 81.1% of His Field Goals in 2021

news

Jets Trade for S Chuck Clark

Ravens' Former Safety Had 101 Tackles in 17 Starts in 2022 Season

news

LB Quincy Williams Re-Signs with Jets

The Joker Wants to Continue to Build and Finish

news

Jets Release WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Former 6th-Round Pick Played in 65 Games Over Last Four Seasons

Advertising