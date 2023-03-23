Jets Re-Sign OL Adam Pankey

Pankey (6-5, 313) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 21 and was promoted to the active roster for the season finale in Miami. He originally signed with the Packers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. He played close to three seasons in Green Bay before a stint with the Titans' practice squad in 2019. Green Bay then signed him off Tennessee's P-squad in Sept. 2019 and was waived that December. Pankey was claimed by the Dolphins in 2019 and played seven games for Miami from 2019-21. He's appeared in nine games in his career (one start) and has taken 42 offensive snaps as well as 13 on special teams.