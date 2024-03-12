 Skip to main content
Jets Re-Sign TE Kenny Yeboah

Enters 4th Season with Green & White as Reliable ST Contributor Who Has Gradually Increased Offensive Profile

Mar 12, 2024 at 05:36 PM
Randy Lange

The Jets have re-signed fourth-year tight end Kenny Yeboah ahead of Wednesday's start to the NFL's unrestricted free agency signing period.

Yeboah (6-4, 240) came to the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after spending four seasons playing for Temple and his senior season in 2020 at Mississippi. He has contributed reliable special teams work in his three seasons with the Green & White while also gradually increasing his offensive profile to last season's career-high 123 offensive snaps and his first pro start, at Cleveland in Game 16.

All his game action last year came after he spent the first 13 weeks of the regular season on Injured Reserve as a result of a hamstring injury sustained in the third preseason game against Tampa Bay.

For his 24-game career he has four receptions for 64 yards.

Yeboah's most noteworthy contribution came in the preseason finale of his rookie year of '21, when he caught two touchdown passes in the final 6:49 from QB James Morgan, including a 49-yard Hail Mary grab with no time on the clock to position the Jets for their 31-31 tie with the Eagles.

