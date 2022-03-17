Jets Re-Sign DL Nathan Shepherd

2018 Third-Round Pick Played Career-High 495 Snaps in 2021

Mar 16, 2022
The Jets have re-signed DT Nathan Shepherd. 

Shepherd (6-4, 315) was drafted by the Jets in the third round out of Fort Hays State in 2018. He's played in 56 games and started 9, totaling 71 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits and 4.5 sacks. He played in all 17 games last season under HC Robert Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich. He had 28 tackles and 8 QB hits on a career-high 495 defensive snaps, as well as 138 special-teams snaps.

An Ajax, Ontario, Canada native, Shepherd began his college football career at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, the only NCAA-affiliated school north of the border, in 2011. Financial issues forced him to leave school two years later and pursue factory and construction work for two years. With the Tigers, he posted 12.5 tackles for loss as a senior and 10 sacks for his career.

Shepherd rejoins a defensive line that Saleh is excited about. The group includes DTs Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins as well as DEs Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers.

"I mean we have really cool group of guys," Saleh said in December. "You're always going to try and add, that's every position, you never want to stay stagnant at a position if you don't have to. And if you ever have an opportunity to add somebody who's going to elevate the entire room, then you don't hesitate. But really like the foundation of that group. It's a very deep group, it's a good group."

Shepherd becomes the fourth player to officially re-sign with the Green & White, joining WR-KR Braxton Berrios, S Lamarcus Joyner and S Will Parks. It's also been reported that GM Joe Douglas has re-signed RB Tevin Coleman, OL Dan Feeney and OL Conor McDermott.

