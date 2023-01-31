Jets RB Look Ahead | Breece Hall's Return Headlines Young Core

Finished on Injured Reserve: Hall, Nick Bawden (FB)

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '23

Unrestricted: Johnson

Restricted: Robinson, Bawden

'23: Young, Battle Tested and on the Mend

The Jets have an exciting and versatile running back room headlined by the return of RB Breece Hall. Hall was on pace for more than 1,600 scrimmage yards when his rookie year was ended in Week 7 because of a torn ACL. The second-round pick finished with a team-high 463 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He was named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week twice in three weeks – Week 4 at Pittsburgh and Week 6 at Green Bay, showing patience, burst, vision and receiving prowess.

Michael Carter, who enters Year 3 in 2023, returns after totaling 402 rushing yards and 288 receiving yards. Carter's 41 receptions this past season ranked third on the team. The fourth-round pick in 2021 out of North Carolina called his sophomore season a "learning experience," but feels good about the team's outlook.

"Everybody's going to take a step forward and I'm confident in that just because I've seen it," Carter sad. "I've been in a situation where there was really nothing [to look forward to]. I'm sure the Jets have had years where they had nothing to look forward to, but those days are really over. Fun, fun time to be in New York."

Zonovan "Bam" Knight, another Carolina back, could again have a role after coming on in the back-half of the season, leading the Jets in rushing yards over the final seven games. The undrafted free agent out of N.C. State saw his first game action in Week 12 against the Bears before starting each of the next four games. He finished with 85 rushes, 300 yards and 1 score, and was named Rookie of the Week in Week 13 at Minnesota.