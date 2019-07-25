Jets RB Le'Veon Bell: I Just Want to Win Games

Regardless if Bell receives a full workload or just a handful of reps, he's planning to go full-throttle.

"For me, I'm going to go as hard as I personally can each and every rep," he said. "It's going to be more so on the coaches to hold me back just because of the fact I'm not going to hold myself back. If I have four reps, I'm going to run four reps as hard as possible. And I'll stay in the for the fifth rep if they don't take me out, that's the kind of player I am. They'll protect me from myself."

For five seasons, Bell was the Steelers' workhorse. He has a career 1,541 touches (308/season) including a career-high 406 in 2017, and said he's up for 500 touches this year. But his main goal is to help the Green & White win games even it results in fewer times his number is called.

"If I have 19 touches and we win the Super Bowl, do you think I care? I don't," he said. "I just want to go out there and do what I can to help this team win games. When I'm out here in practice, I'm helping the defense because I feel like I'm going to make those guys go hard tackling me and tagging me off in practice. The same thing, the defense is also helping me.