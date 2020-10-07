Jets RB Le'Veon Bell, 3 Others Designated to Return to Practice

Bell, LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith, DL Jabari Zuniga Could Play as Early as Sunday vs. Arizona 

Oct 07, 2020 at 12:55 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ4_1060-bell-thumb
Dan Szpakowski/New York Jets

Jets' RB Le'Veon Bell, LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith, and DE Jabari Zuniga have been designated to return to practice.

Bell, who rushed 6 times for 14 yards in Week 1 against the Bills and had two receptions for 32 yards, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15. He sustained a hamstring injury late in the opening half when he landed awkwardly on the turf, but appeared in a few snaps in the second half but was pulled from the game.

Cashman was also placed on IR on Sept. 15 after he left the season opener early in the first quarter with a groin injury. Last season he had 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defended as a rookie last in seven games (five starts) before he was placed on injured reserve (shoulder).

Smith (6-3, 202) underwent core surgery on Aug. 18 that was expected to sideline him for 5-to-8 weeks, and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7. Smith caught 17 passes for 225 yards last season in 13 games (4 starts) after the Jets plucked him from the Texans practice squad. He also returned 10 kicks and averaged 29.9 yards per return.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 after missing all of training camp with a quad injury. He was drafted in the third round out of Florida and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators.

Related Content

news

Joe Flacco to Start at QB, Sam Darnold to Rest for Jets vs. Cardinals

HC Adam Gase: Darnold 'Week to Week' with Shoulder Sprain; Flacco Set for 1st NFL Start in Nearly a Year
news

Sam Darnold on Shoulder Injury: 'I Always Have a Positive Mindset'

Jets QB Prepares to Rest & Rehab for a Week While Cheering On Joe Flacco vs. the Cards on Sunday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Cardinals - Wednesday

Mekhi Becton, Jordan Jenkins & Bless Austin DNP for First Practice of the Week
news

Jets Place WR Lawrence Cager on Practice Squad IR, Restore WR Donte Moncrief to P-Squad

Undrafted Rookie Had 2 Rec for 37 Yards in Week 3 vs. Colts
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Cardinals

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 5 Matchup at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets WR Jeff Smith Made the Most of His Opportunity vs. Denver

In a Season Debut, 7 Catches for 81 Yards and on the Field for 73 of 77 Plays
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Bart Scott

Former LB Previews the Green & White's Matchup with Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
news

First Look: Jets vs. Cardinals 

Sam Darnold, Jets Host Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 5 vs. the Cardinals

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Cardinals Game
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold Says 'The Most Important Thing for Me Is Playing Football'

It's a Day-to-Day Situation Dealing With a Sprained Right Shoulder
news

Jets Sign QB Mike White to Practice Squad, Release RB Kalen Ballage

White Was on Active Roster for First 3 Games This Season

Advertising