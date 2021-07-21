Jets RB Josh Adams Comes to the Aide of His Hometown Park

Park Renamed in Honor of the Native of Warrington, PA

Jul 21, 2021
Jack Bell

Jets running back Josh Adams made a name for himself running wild during his time at Central Bucks High School in Warrington, PA. But in the years before he was named to the All-USA Pennsylvania Football Team at running back and earned offensive player of the year honors as a senior, from USA Today, Adams spent days and nights as a youngster playing at Willow Knowl Park.

Adams has lent his local celebrity and star power as an NFL player to an effort to raise money to upgrade the park. The new, expanded park -- where Adams appeared at the groundbreaking this week -- is being renamed in his honor as DoctorAdams® Community Park (donations can be made at the site). The new name is a nod to the nickname teammates gave Adams in high school, where he rushed for 4,446 yards and 63 TDs in three seasons before playing at Notre Dame, and now for the Green & White.

"My goal is to give back to my neighborhood, and I think that redevelopment of the park would not only be beneficial for the neighborhood but for the entire community," Adams told the local Patch.com site. "I want to inspire kids to go out and play, train and exercise and feel good about their surroundings. The redevelopment can help cultivate their future in a positive way."

The park expansion is slated to add a play area for children ages 2 to 5, which will include new age-appropriate swings suitable for toddlers and younger users. Warrington Township will also update play equipment and add a Play 60 Challenge Course with a 40-yard-dash track, which will have built-in timing systems.

"Growing up, it was previously called 'The Muse,' which denotes a source of inspiration," Adams wrote on this DoctorAdams website. "'The Muse,' however, in my neighborhood (primarily low and moderate income) has very negative perceptions. I have spent days and nights playing at that park, and it has generally always been in lackluster condition. It is my desire to inspire the kids and I don't think it's fair for the kids to carry that weight of not feeling proud of their neighborhood."

Adams, (6-2, 225) who had 29 carries, 157 yards (5.4 avg) and 2 TDs for the Jets in the 2020 season as well as 6 catches for 29 yards., explained his dedication to the project in a short tour of the park on YouTube.

In addition to donations, the redevelopment and expansion of the park is being financed by grants, including a $90,000 Community Development Block Grant from Bucks County.

