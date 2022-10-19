Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall was voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season after a dominant performance that helped lift the Jets to a 24-10 victory against Green Bay.

Hall (6-1, 220) surpassed the century mark on the ground for the first time in his NFL career with 116 yards and touchdown. The performance made him one of two rookies (Dameon Pierce is the other) to rush for at least 116 yards in a game this season and the sixth Jets rookie since 1970.

"I feel like people, a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise that we if we won this game," Hall said. "But we expected to come in and win this game."

Leading by 7 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Hall found the end zone from 34-yards on the period's opening play. The play was designed to be a reverse pass, but after Hall saw the defense over run the play, he took off down the field and put New York up, 24-10. It was the longest rush of Hall's young pro career.