Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Against Green Bay Rookie Eclipsed 100 Yards Rushing for First Time in NFL Career

Oct 19, 2022 at 06:08 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

breece 1

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall was voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season after a dominant performance that helped lift the Jets to a 24-10 victory against Green Bay.

Hall (6-1, 220) surpassed the century mark on the ground for the first time in his NFL career with 116 yards and touchdown. The performance made him one of two rookies (Dameon Pierce is the other) to rush for at least 116 yards in a game this season and the sixth Jets rookie since 1970.

"I feel like people, a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise that we if we won this game," Hall said. "But we expected to come in and win this game."

Leading by 7 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Hall found the end zone from 34-yards on the period's opening play. The play was designed to be a reverse pass, but after Hall saw the defense over run the play, he took off down the field and put New York up, 24-10. It was the longest rush of Hall's young pro career.

"It was supposed to be a reverse pass," Hall said. "So, I was supposed to pitch it to Garrett [Wilson]. "But I felt the defensive end was too far up field, so I couldn't get the pitch off. I just saw daylight and allowed my natural ability to take over."

Hall, the Week 4 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week, ranks second among rookies and 14th in the NFL with 391 rushing yards.

"Even though I still felt like I left some yards out there, it was just me be being patient and trusting the O-Line," Hall said. "Those guys played like dogs today [Sunday] and they helped me and Michael Carter out tremendously."

Hall also caught 2 passes for 5 yards to give him 121 scrimmage yards Sunday and 609 for the season, the most of any Jets rookie through six weeks since Matt Snell had 692 in 1964, and 10th most in the NFL this season.

Jets QB Zach Wilson was thrilled by Hall's performance.

"We knew going into this game these guys were great in the secondary we knew we needed to be able to run the ball," Wilson said. "And [Hall] stepped up to the challenge. … Those guys up front, the line of scrimmage was moving, and the backs were hitting hard."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Week 7 Jets at Broncos

Denver Has 'Big-Time' Defense; Dealing With Injuries, Including QB Russell Wilson

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Broncos - Wednesday

WR Braxton Berrios (Back) Limited at Practice

news

Jets' WR Corey Davis: Cleveland Comeback 'Was Definitely the Turning Point'

Veteran Leads the Green & White With 351 Receiving Yards on 19 Catches, 17 for First Downs

news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Rookie Lineman Signed with Chiefs in May; Spent Time with Green & White in Summer

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Broncos

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against Denver

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

No. 3 Overall Pick in 2019 Had 2 Sacks, a Forced Fumble and Blocked FG vs. Packers

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Crack the Top 10 in Week 6

ESPN Ranks Green & White No. 9 Team in the League; Pro Football Talk No. 7

news

First Look | Week 7 Jets at Broncos

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Travel to Denver to Take on Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson

news

Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott to Practice Squad

Veteran OL Was Released from the Active Roster on Monday

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Style of Play: 'Effort, Technique and Violence'

Duane Brown Excels on O-Line; Vinny Curry Awed by Play of Quinnen Williams

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Packers

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 27-10 Road Victory Over Green Bay

Advertising