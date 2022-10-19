Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall was voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season after a dominant performance that helped lift the Jets to a 24-10 victory against Green Bay.
Hall (6-1, 220) surpassed the century mark on the ground for the first time in his NFL career with 116 yards and touchdown. The performance made him one of two rookies (Dameon Pierce is the other) to rush for at least 116 yards in a game this season and the sixth Jets rookie since 1970.
"I feel like people, a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise that we if we won this game," Hall said. "But we expected to come in and win this game."
Leading by 7 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Hall found the end zone from 34-yards on the period's opening play. The play was designed to be a reverse pass, but after Hall saw the defense over run the play, he took off down the field and put New York up, 24-10. It was the longest rush of Hall's young pro career.
"It was supposed to be a reverse pass," Hall said. "So, I was supposed to pitch it to Garrett [Wilson]. "But I felt the defensive end was too far up field, so I couldn't get the pitch off. I just saw daylight and allowed my natural ability to take over."
Hall, the Week 4 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week, ranks second among rookies and 14th in the NFL with 391 rushing yards.
"Even though I still felt like I left some yards out there, it was just me be being patient and trusting the O-Line," Hall said. "Those guys played like dogs today [Sunday] and they helped me and Michael Carter out tremendously."
Hall also caught 2 passes for 5 yards to give him 121 scrimmage yards Sunday and 609 for the season, the most of any Jets rookie through six weeks since Matt Snell had 692 in 1964, and 10th most in the NFL this season.
Jets QB Zach Wilson was thrilled by Hall's performance.
"We knew going into this game these guys were great in the secondary we knew we needed to be able to run the ball," Wilson said. "And [Hall] stepped up to the challenge. … Those guys up front, the line of scrimmage was moving, and the backs were hitting hard."