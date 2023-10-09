Jets RB Breece Hall 'Special,' Runs for Career-High vs. Broncos

Three hundred and fifty days after Jets RB Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL against the Broncos in Denver last season, the second-year running back returned to Empower Stadium at Mile High and ran for a career-high 177 yards, including a momentum-swinging 72-yard touchdown run as the Jets (2-3) won, 31-21.

"He's special," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's kind of a deceptive runner. He's just so massive and it doesn't look like he's moving fast, and you feel like you're tracking him properly and then all of a sudden, it's like 'where did he go?' He's different."

Last season, Hall ran for 72 yards on 4 attempts in a 16-9 win over the Broncos and took a pitch 62 yards to the house for the game's only touchdown before he got hurt early in the second quarter.

Sunday, trailing by 13-8, Hall took an inside handoff on Jets' first offensive play of the second half and blew past Denver S Kareem Jackson for another long TD run as he followed blocks by LG Laken Tomlinson and FB Nick Bawden.

"It was a counter play and I had been complaining about it all day because I felt like I didn't have enough space to like maneuver," Hall said. "And then Coach asked me to give it one more. 'I'm going to call one more and see what happens.' He called it and hole was wide open and blocked up perfectly. I had to make the safety miss and no one else was there."