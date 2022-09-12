Jets-Ravens 3 Takeaways | Corey Davis: 'We Were Shooting Ourselves in The Foot'

Green & White Do Good Job Limiting Lamar Jackson on Ground; Establishing Rushing Attack on Offense

Sep 12, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

For a second straight week, the Jets rallied for a come-from-behind victory and took down the Falcons 24-16 at MetLife Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the Green & White's second preseason game.

Impressive In The Trenches
The Jets did a good job running the ball and stopping the run.

The defense held the Baltimore's offense to 63 rushing yards. Its 11 rushing yards in the first half was the Ravens' lowest total since 2016. QB Lamar Jackson, who ran for 767 yards in 12 games last season, was limited to 17 rushing yards.

On the flipside, the Green & White ran the ball effectively despite more shuffling along the offensive line. whichput George Fant back at LT and Max Mitchell at RT in his first regular-season game.

Second-year back Michael Carter averaged 6 yards per carry, the second-best mark of his career (min. 10 carries). He ran for 60 of the team's 83 yards -- rookie Breece Hall had the rest -- and accounted for 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in his career.

"I think a lot of our runs, they blocked for 5 yards and we got 10," Carter said. "I really feel confident in our line, more than I ever have regardless of moving around. I think that Max Mitchell did a good job today, man."

Corey Davis Starts Strong
WR Corey Davis had one of his best games as a Jet.

He led the Jets with 6 catches, the most in his 10 games with the Green & White. His 77 receiving yards were the fourth-most of his Jets career, and also paced the team against the Ravens. The 2017 No. 5 overall pick was targeted 9 times. He couldn't, however,haul in a pass on third-and-9 on the offense's second drive that would have moved the sticks. Davis, who was impressive throughout training camp, had 5 catches for 62 yards in the second half.

"I just think we have to focus a little bit more on us," Davis said of how to turn the page. "Just get rid of the self-inflicted wounds. We were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot. Moving the ball as an offense, but it was little things whether it's drops or fumbles. We just have a lot to clean up on our part."

Third-Down Woes
The Jets struggled on third down, converting 2 of 14 (14%). The offense couldn't convert in its first 10 tries over three quarters. The Jets were 2 of 4 in the fourth, including Tyler Conklin's touchdown with a minute left.

"Lot of credit to Baltimore man, they do a lot of good stuff," Carter said. "It comes back to us. We just have to be better and communicate better. We have playmakers, we have such a talented team. It's hard to lose games like that because you know we're built to last. We'll get back to it. I'm not really worried about it."

