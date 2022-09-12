Jets-Ravens 3 Takeaways | Corey Davis: 'We Were Shooting Ourselves in The Foot'

For a second straight week, the Jets rallied for a come-from-behind victory and took down the Falcons 24-16 at MetLife Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the Green & White's second preseason game.

Impressive In The Trenches

The Jets did a good job running the ball and stopping the run.

The defense held the Baltimore's offense to 63 rushing yards. Its 11 rushing yards in the first half was the Ravens' lowest total since 2016. QB Lamar Jackson, who ran for 767 yards in 12 games last season, was limited to 17 rushing yards.

On the flipside, the Green & White ran the ball effectively despite more shuffling along the offensive line. whichput George Fant back at LT and Max Mitchell at RT in his first regular-season game.

Second-year back Michael Carter averaged 6 yards per carry, the second-best mark of his career (min. 10 carries). He ran for 60 of the team's 83 yards -- rookie Breece Hall had the rest -- and accounted for 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in his career.