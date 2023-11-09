Jets-Raiders Game Preview | Offense Searching for Lucky 7s in Las Vegas 

At halftime of their game Sunday night against the Raiders in Las Vegas, the Jets will reach the season's midway point. At 4-4 and fresh off a 27-6 Monday night home loss to the Chargers, the Jets have a championship defense and an offense that is searching for answers.

"It's got to be better," said QB Zach Wilson this week. "At some point we got to do something. It's frustrating, but we got to find a way."

Unbelievably Frustrating

Zach Wilson, who was sacked 8 times by the Chargers, has been sacked 4-plus times in each of the past four games. The offensive line has been decimated by injuries and will have a new combination again this week with veteran Billy Turner (hand) doubtful. While Garrett Wilson is second in the NFL in target share (32.3%, 46 receptions on 81 targets) and Breece Hall's 5.2 yards per carry ranks fourth in the NFL, the Jets have lacked consistency elsewhere among their skill position group. Red-zone and third-down issues have persisted, and the unit had four pre-snap penalties against the Bolts.

"It's about all of us," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. "As we said, its self-inflicted wounds. It's the simple things that we have to get accomplished. I thought we did some nice things in the up-tempo stuff. I want to try to mix it up. So, we're trying to look into anything in any way to try to get those starts going. I think that's something that we're all working on, the coaches, the players, every one of us."

The Jets have been outscored by61-12 in the first quarter as slow starts have plagued a team that has trailed in every game this season. In games they have had a lead, the Jets are a perfect 4-0. Despite the offensive inconsistencies, the Jets have still won their last three of four overall and have an opportunity to make that four of five in Vegas. The Jets might emphasize the ground attack in the desert considering they rank fifth in yards per carry (4.74) and the Silver & Black have the NFL's 31st ranked rush defense (138.7 yds/g).