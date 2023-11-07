Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Is a 'Few Fortnights' From a Potential Return to the Field

Head coach Robert Saleh was also asked about Rodgers comments and while he said he would keep his conversations with Rodgers private, he praised the future Hall of Famer's commitment to the team.

"He is working relentlessly to get back," Saleh said. "He is awesome, man. He doesn't have to, but he wants to. And I think that is testament to the locker room and how much they love him and how much he loves them."

Monday night marked the fourth consecutive home game Rodgers attended and third he threw before the game. He played catch before the Green & White's Week 6 win over the Eagles, and again in Week 8 before the Jets' defeated the Giants. With each game of catch, he has gotten more comfortable.

"I feel like I am actually checking myself when I am out there," Rodgers said. "I am asking how much can I actually do? How much pressure can I put on the foot? Like, last night, I did a little cross over which I hadn't really done. I am just testing myself. What am I able to do, how much weight can I put on the leg. How much pop can get off my back foot. But as much as I am doing it, it is a stress reliever for me.

"I can do a simulated gun drop, left right, left right. I even did a little crossover last night. I am feeling a lot more strength in the Achilles, but we are still a long way off from being able to be under center and get out to an outside zone and a keep fake. It is going to be a process, but I like where I am at. Obviously ahead of schedule and thankful."

During the game, Rodgers wore a headset, provided input to the coaches and helped guide QB Zach Wilson.

"For me on the headset, it is about me being the voice of calm at times," Rodgers said. "Suggesting here and there, and then having little side conversation with tight ends and running backs and Zach and the coaching staff in between possessions while also looking at the pictures and trying to see if I see anything. For the most part, I am just a voice of reason and throwing some ideas out there."

The Jets offense ultimately struggled to produce Monday night, going 3-for-17 on third down and turning the ball over three times. However, the team remains in the thick of the AFC race and their standing in the playoff hunt down the road could play a factor in a Rodgers' return.