Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Miss 2-4 Weeks 

Rookie Signal-Caller Sustained PCL Sprain Against the Patriots

Oct 25, 2021 at 04:48 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SNY20987-wilson-thumb

A day after Jets QB Zach Wilson injured his right knee against the Patriots, an MRI revealed that the rookie signal-caller had sustained a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) sprain and he is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks.

Early in the second quarter, Wilson dropped back and unleashed a long ball to WR Keelan Cole in the end zone. Wilson's toe got stuck in the ground as Patriots DL Matthew Judon took him down and landed on top of him. After a couple of anxious moments, Wilson was able to limp off the field and headed to the medical tent before finishing his afternoon in the visitors locker room.

"I felt a pop, I felt a twist and like you kind of know when it's different than just getting some sort of bruise or getting landed on or whatever," Wilson said. "I knew something had happened. It felt a little unstable and that was why I kind of wanted to make sure everything was OK. It was sore. I didn't feel like I could move it at first. That was kind of why I laid there, tried to get my thoughts together." 

Wilson, who was 6-of-10 passing for 51 yards against the Patriots, has completed 57.5% of his passes for 1,168 yards with 4 TDs and 9 INTs in six games. He'll miss the Jets' home game with the Bengals on Sunday and then the team's Thursday night contest against at the Colts on Nov. 4. The earliest the No. 2 overall selection in April's draft would be available to come back would be the Jets-Bills game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 14.

"Anytime you miss reps, it's not ideal," head coach Robert Saleh said after his team's 54-13 loss. "But I don't think it's going to be that big of a setback."

With Wilson out of the lineup, Mike White is in line to make his first NFL start, against the Bengals. In relief against the Pats, White threw a TD pass to Corey Davis on his first professional attempt and finished 20 of 32 for 202 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs.

"I'm confident in myself," White told reporters on Sunday. "I'm mostly confident in the guys we have in that locker room, the leaders we have. The coaching staff, too. Have to make the corrections necessary and keep going and being professionals and working our tails off and trying to get this thing going."

In addition to White taking over as starter while Wilson is on the mend, the Jets will likely promote veteran Josh Johnson from the practice squad. The well-traveled Johnson, who has had 16 stops with 13 NFL teams, has appeared in 33 games and made 8 starts.

While Wilson missing time is not ideal, the prognosis could have been worse. The club was optimistic on Sunday night and the Wilson MRI confirmed the PCL injury.

"That's what I think would probably be the best-case scenario," Wilson said. "I'm not really sure. I don't really know a lot about the PCL. The pain's not really there, it just kind of feels like something's off as far as just being loose or unstable a little bit. So just making sure we get the MRI to clear up things."

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Finds Silver Lining in Zach Wilson Injury

Jets Circle the Wagons Around Backup QB Mike White
news

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

Auburn Product Appeared in Five Games His Rookie Season, Starting Four
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Loss to Patriots?

4 O-Linemen on Offense; 3 Secondary Members on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at New England
news

Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways | Rookie QB Zach Wilson Injured in 54-13 Loss

Backup QB Mike White and WR Elijah Moore Celebrate First Pro TDs; Defense Struggles Minus LB C.J. Mosley
news

Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson Knocked Out of Patriots Game With Right Knee Injury

Hit From Matt Judon Sends Jets Rookie QB to Locker Room
news

Robert Saleh After Jets' Loss to Patriots: 'We've Got to Be Better'

Head Coach Calls Defeat 'Embarrassing,' Says He'll 'Look Inward and Challenge Everyone to Look Inward'
news

Jets Defense Couldn't Put Out the Fires in the Loss to New England

Patriots Pounded Green & White, Minus Injured C.J. Mosley, for Big Plays Through the Air & on the Ground
news

Jets' Backup QB Mike White Made Best of a Bad Situation Against Patriots 

White Tossed a TD to Corey Davis on First Career NFL Pass
news

Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

Marcus Maye Active, C.J. Mosley Inactive for Game, Which Features Rematch of QBs Zach Wilson, Mac Jones
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Fast Start Needed After Bye

QB Zach Wilson Excited for Rematch; C.J. Mosley Battling Hamstring Injury
news

Notebook | Jets LB C.J. Mosley's Game Status Will 'Go Down to the Wire'

Marcus Maye, Jeff Ulbrich Zeroing In on INTs; Mike LaFleur Dug Into Self Scout
Advertising