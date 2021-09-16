Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'Super Cool' to Face the Patriots 

To a man, the Jets have talked about collectively improving their pass protection following Sunday's regular-season opener at Carolina, a 19-14 loss. Jets' prized rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, was hit 10 times and sacked on 6 occasions during his professional debut.

"Pressure-wise, I have to do a better job of handling it [defensive pressure]," Wilson said on Thursday. "It's been that point of emphasis for us this week as a team. For me, I've got to get the ball out quicker, have good decisions. That's evolving."

Wilson should benefit from the return of WRs Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole as the Jets (0-1) prepare for their home opener, against New England (0-1) and its rookie QB Mac Jones, on Sunday. On the downside, however, the loss of LT Mekhi Becton due to injury for 4-to-6 weeks means a long-term reshuffling of the offensive line, with George Fant moving from RT to LT and Morgan Moses holding down the spot vacated by Fant.

As Wilson and the rest of the NFL world knows, the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick have had a dominant run inside the division with 17 AFCE first-place finishes since 2000. The Pats had claimed 11 consecutive divisions prior to a 7-9 mark last season as Tom Brady moved south to Tampa.

"It's going to be super cool [facing New England]," Wilson said. "I think the New England Patriots for my whole life have been going to Super Bowls. It seemed like every year they were in the Super Bowl. It was so long I can't distinguish which is which.