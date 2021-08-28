Jets QB Zach Wilson Sits Out vs. Eagles but Got Much Accomplished This Summer

There were many TV shots on Friday night of Zach Wilson at MetLife Stadium. Zach talking with fellow quarterbacks Mike White, James Morgan and Josh Johnson, Zach with coordinator Mike LaFleur, Zach tossing the ball to himself.

In all of the shots, he was in longsleeved white athletic shirt, slacks and Jets baseball hat. In no shots was he wearing his uniform, pads and helmet.

Wilson — and a lot of his first-team teammates on both sides of the ball — didn't play in the Jets' 31-31 tie with the Eagles to end the preseason schedule. Head coach Robert Saleh said that was determined the day before the game and had nothing to do with the thunderstorm that passed over the Jersey Meadowlands and forced a half-hour delay of the opening kickoff.

"Zach always lobbies," Saleh said when asked if his rookie quarterback pressed him to play in his third preseason game. "He wants to play, he wants to be out there. They all lobbied, to be honest with you. But the decision was made."

Wilson no doubt saw the handwriting on the wall but still talked about getting more snaps and throws and points under his belt against the Birds.

"You don't want to get injured or anything before the season and put yourself in a bad spot," he said. "Obviously, I'm not worried about that, but you know how it is with injuries across the board. I wish I could play more just because the experiences, the learning, the tempo of the game, the operation — everything is just so good for us to see and feel and just get used to."

Saleh explained that most of his offensive and defensive frontliners were not going to play because of the way the training camp calendar unfolded with two weeks of joint practices, first with the Packers, then the Eagles.