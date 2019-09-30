Jets QB Sam Darnold Remains a 'Question Mark' vs. Eagles

If the Jets played Tuesday, the second-year quarterback wouldn't be able to suit up. In a perfect world, he'd like a full week of practice before returning to game action, but the 6'3", 225-pounder is confident he could perform in a pinch if he's cleared later this week and his number is called Sunday against Philadelphia.

"I feel like I could play right now," said Darnold, who has felt 100% for the past week or so. "That's obviously coming from a place without practicing or anything with the last three weeks, but I'm pretty confident in myself that I'd be able to go out there and adapt. For me, it's the timing aspect of everything. It's dropping back and putting a ball where it needs to be and that kind of stuff."

Unfortunately, the USC product is at the mercy of something that's out of his control, which has been the most frustrating part of the 22-year-old's recovery. But Darnold feels like he's set himself up well for when he returns because of his offseason conditioning work although his physical regiment has been limited the stationary bike and walking, which he began last week.

"I've been doing everything I can. I've been exercising as much as I can so far and that's really it," he said. "For me, it's about doing what the doctors say. It's out of my control, my spleen at this point is going to do what it's going to do and right now. If they say I can get some cardio in, getting as much cardio in as I can, making sure that I'm in shape, so that if I were to go out there and play a game, I'd hold up."