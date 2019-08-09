Jets QB Sam Darnold Posts Perfect Passer Rating In Preseason Debut

On the ensuing snap, Darnold scanned the field and waited for Crowder to put a move on a linebacker and get some room. He got him the ball and Crowder turned up the field for a 28-yard gain.

Three plays later, Jets head coach/offensive playcaller Adam Gase had Darnold sprint right on third-and-goal. With the signal-caller on the move, Quincy Enunwa created space for Crowder with a rub/pick and Darnold released the ball at the proper time. Crowder hauled it in, crossed the pylon and Darnold's night was done.

"I loved the tempo they played with. Sam did a good job extending plays on third down, guys were in the right spot," Gase said of the first-team offense. "The communication was good, I thought the pocket looked good. It was fun calling it."

The possession actually started with some danger. Safety Jabrill Peppers jumped a pass intended for Enunwa and nearly came down with an acrobatic interception.

"I thought I could have squeezed it in there. I just threw it a little bit inside. It would have been a tough catch — the defender may have been close to it," Darnold said. "I thought if I put it a little bit more outside — Quincy would have been able to catch it. But that was really dangerous. Again first pass under Coach Gase was almost a pick, almost a pick-six again. Really trying to limit those, but it was a close call and I thought we finished the drive well."

But it was clear sailing for Darnold and the first-team offense from there as he finished 4-of-5 for 68 yards with a perfect passer rating. Darnold operated the controls without two players who will figure prominently this season in RB Le'Veon Bell and veteran center Ryan Kalil.