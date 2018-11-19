Jets QB Sam Darnold on Injury: 'The Foot Is Really Good'

The 6'3", 225-pounder spent some of his time off reflecting on his first professional action. Through nine games as a starter, Darnold feels like he has progressed but referred to his last performance in Miami as a "bump in the road." Completing 54% of his passes against the Dolphins and throwing for 229 yards, Darnold was victimized by a career-high four interceptions. Over the Jets' final six games, Darnold wants to help the Green & White tally wins.

"That's the ultimate goal, especially where we're at right now," he said. "We just want to win every single game and at the end of the year we will look up and see what happens, see where we are in the division and in the standings. We've still got a long season ahead of us. We have six games, so I think we have a chance to win some ball games."

When asked if the injury has been good for him in the sense that it's allowed him time to catch his breath, Darnold's response was, "No. I want to be out there." However, he benefited watching how 16-year veteran Josh McCown conducted practice and went through his game-week routine.

The 21-year-old Darnold is excited about the potential opportunity to play against the Patriots Sunday and go toe-to-toe against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who is 20 years older than the rookie.