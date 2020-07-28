Jets QB Sam Darnold Has a 'Ton More Confidence' Entering 2020 

Earlier this offseason, Gase said his franchise signal-caller would have to be an extension of the coaching staff once the players return to the facility because of all the new faces on the offense. Darnold says he is up for the task once they take the practice field in August following the team's strength and conditioning program that is scheduled to last for a few weeks.

"I'm very confident in that," Darnold said. "Spending so much time with Coach Gase, especially before last year, just trying to learn this offense as fast I could, it was definitely a process. I spent hours and hours trying to learn it every single day and I'm still doing that. I'm still learning the offense, but I'm definitely comfortable teaching some of the young guys and the guys who haven't been in this system before. I'm just really excited to get that rolling."

He added about the rookies: "Another thing that we've really established over this last year or so is culture and I think the rookies are going to come in right away and feel that culture. We're going to take them in with open arms and teach them all about it."

Darnold set foot inside the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for the first time Tuesday since the end of the 2019 season. He tested for COVID-19 both last Friday and Monday and will be tested every day for the next few weeks along with the rest of the team. Despite the unusual circumstances and uncharted waters that lie ahead, Darnold is excited football is around the corner.