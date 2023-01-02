Jets' QB Mike White on Loss at Seattle: 'You Need to Win Meaningful Games'

After the interception, White and the Jets closed out the first half by being stripped of the ball, then he threw a second INT with 9:17 to play. Overall, White completed 23-of-46 passes for 240 yards (47.4 rating). He was sacked 4 times and was hit 10 times.

"We made far too many mistakes in that first quarter to give ourselves a chance," head coach Robert Saleh said. "And couldn't get anything going in the second half. It's disappointing."

The run game, which had a promising start, was limited to a total of 75 yards, which put pressure on White and the passing game.

"If you don't run the ball well, it's hard to be one-dimensional in this league," White said. "We put ourselves in a hole and it's hard to climb back and the game got away from us.

"We just didn't do what we needed to do. You can go game by game, we just didn't get the job done whatever the reason, right, wrong, indifferent, we just didn't get the job done."

Asked if he felt hampered by the rib injury sustained in a loss at Buffalo, White said: "I was cleared to play by the doctors. ... The guys in the locker room deserve a certain standard. I knew what I was signing up for. I practiced all week, I don't think ... there's a standard they deserve, and I didn't play to that standard today." He added: "It's football. I was cleared to play."

Sitting at 6-3 heading into the bye week, the Jets appeared to be in position to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2010, but fell short, losing five straight.