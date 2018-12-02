Injury Report

Presented by

Jets QB Josh McCown Gets 3rd Straight Start Today vs. Titans

Dec 02, 2018 at 02:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_CPS21831-inactives-thumb

Josh McCown will get his third start this season as the Jets quarterback today at the Tennessee Titans. That was revealed when the Jets listed rookie QB Sam Darnold, their starter for the first nine games, among their inactives for today's game (kickoff 4:05 p.m. ET).

Darnold sat out the previous two games with a foot strain he suffered at Miami. Head coach Todd Bowles said Darnold "looks good" after Friday's practice. The coach also said he was "kind of decided" who would start the game, yet wouldn't make it public until today. McCown, who had right hand/back issues, practiced full Friday while Darnold remained limited all week.

McCown, who started 13 games last year, got the starting nod for the home games against Buffalo and New England and will start again today. He'll be backed up by first-year QB Davis Webb.

The injury news was painful during the week as the Green & White placed two starters, G James Carpenter and S Marcus Maye, on Injured Reserve. But a good development for the Titans is that WR Robby Anderson, who had missed two of the previous four games with an ankle injury and was limited this week at practice, is active. WR Deontay Burnett, who was inactive the previous two games, is also active.

The Jets' full inactive list for today's game:

  • QB Sam Darnold
  • CB Derrick Jones
  • CB Jeremy Clark
  • LB Jeremiah Attaochu
  • G Ben Braden
  • WR Rishard Matthews
  • DL Folorunso Fatukasi

And the Titans' inactives:

  • S Dane Cruikshank
  • RB David Fluellen
  • RB Dalyn Dawkins
  • LB Kamalei Correa
  • G Aaron Stinnie
  • T Tyler Marz
  • DE Matt Dickerson

The Jets are wearing their white jerseys, green pants and green socks. For uniform trivia buffs, this is the first time the Jets are going with white/green/green socks since they began regularly wearing green pants in the Nineties. As far as white jerseys and green pants, this is the 26th game the Jets have gone with that combination under head coach Todd Bowles. Their record in the first 25 games is 7-18.

Today's referee is Jerome Boger. He's refereeing his 21st Jets game since 2006, a stretch that has included the 2009 playoff win at San Diego, the 2015 season opener vs. Cleveland, and most recently three straight primetime games — at Arizona on MNF in '16, vs. Buffalo on TNF in '17 and another Thursday night game this year at Cleveland.

On the Road: Best Pregame Images in Tennessee

Top Photos of the Green & White During the Week 13 Trip to Nashville

E_CPS10151
1 / 89
E_CPS10016
2 / 89
E_CPS10049
3 / 89
E_CPS10042
4 / 89
E_CPS10066
5 / 89
E_CPS10010
6 / 89
E_CPS10058
7 / 89
E_CPS10013
8 / 89
E_CPS10004
9 / 89
E_CPS10021
10 / 89
E_CPS10026
11 / 89
E_CPS10105
12 / 89
E_CPS10092
13 / 89
E_CPS10096
14 / 89
E_CPS10122
15 / 89
E_CPS10140
16 / 89
E_CPS10077
17 / 89
E_CPS10061
18 / 89
E_CPS10041
19 / 89
E_CPS10105_1
20 / 89
E_CPS10011
21 / 89
E_CPS10067
22 / 89
E_CPS10082
23 / 89
E_CPS10086_1
24 / 89
E_CPS10029
25 / 89
E_CPS10131
26 / 89
E_CPS10155
27 / 89
E_CPS10145
28 / 89
E_CPS10204
29 / 89
E_CPS10193
30 / 89
E_CPS10114
31 / 89
E_CPS10171
32 / 89
E_CPS21798
33 / 89
E_CPS21806
34 / 89
E_CPS21758
35 / 89
E_CPS21795
36 / 89
E_CPS21779
37 / 89
E_CPS21768
38 / 89
E_CPS21831
39 / 89
E_MK2_0006
40 / 89
E_MK2_0008
41 / 89
E_MK2_0028
42 / 89
E_CPS21950
43 / 89
E_CPS21862
44 / 89
E_CPS21887
45 / 89
E_CPS21909
46 / 89
E_CPS21905
47 / 89
E_CPS21840
48 / 89
E_MK2_0049
49 / 89
E_MK2_0239
50 / 89
E_MK2_0159
51 / 89
E_MK2_0246
52 / 89
E_MK2_0184
53 / 89
E_MK2_0216
54 / 89
E_MK2_0169
55 / 89
E_CPS21953
56 / 89
E_MK2_0163
57 / 89
E_MK2_0144
58 / 89
E_MK2_0113
59 / 89
E_MK2_0124
60 / 89
E_MK2_0072
61 / 89
E_MK2_0102
62 / 89
E_CPS22048
63 / 89
E_CPS22034
64 / 89
E_CPS22033
65 / 89
E_CPS22014
66 / 89
E_CPS22043
67 / 89
E_CPS22085
68 / 89
E_CPS22078
69 / 89
E_CPS21987
70 / 89
E_CPS22088
71 / 89
E_CPS21994
72 / 89
E_CPS22091
73 / 89
E_CPS22503
74 / 89
E_CPS22495
75 / 89
E_CPS22540
76 / 89
E_CPS22465
77 / 89
E_CPS22576
78 / 89
E_CPS22528
79 / 89
E_CPS22605
80 / 89
E_MK2_0558
81 / 89
E_CPS22114
82 / 89
E_MK2_0635
83 / 89
E_CPS22429
84 / 89
E_MK2_0677
85 / 89
E_CPS22440
86 / 89
E_MK2_0816
87 / 89
E_CPS22325
88 / 89
E_MK2_0717
89 / 89
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets & Patriots Wrap Up Their Seasons Against Each Other

Both AFC East Foes Wanted Better 2020s, Will Try to Use This Game As Springboard into 2021
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Friday

Bless Austin (Non-COVID Illness) Questionable for Patriots Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Thursday

Bless Austin (Not Injury Related) Only Player Listed as DNP on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Wednesday

Nine Players Listed as DNP for Wednesday's Walkthrough
news

Jets, Browns, Both Missing Key Pieces, Meet for 6th Year in a Row Today

Green & White Placed DL Quinnen Williams on IR; Cleveland Put 6 Players on COVID List Saturday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Friday

CB Javelin Gudry (Knee) Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Thursday

CB Javelin Gudry (Knee) DNP for Second Straight Day
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Wednesday

WRs Jamison Crowder (Calf/Thigh) & Denzel Mims (Foot) Limited at Practice
news

Long, Hard Road for Sam Darnold & Jets as Donald, Goff & Rams Lie in Wait

In Their 2nd Trip to LA Area in a Month, 2nd WC Flight in a Week, Green & White Continue Quest for a Win
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Friday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Questionable for the Rams Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Was Limited After Missing Practice Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) DNP on Wednesday
Advertising