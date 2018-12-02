Jets QB Josh McCown Gets 3rd Straight Start Today vs. Titans

Josh McCown will get his third start this season as the Jets quarterback today at the Tennessee Titans. That was revealed when the Jets listed rookie QB Sam Darnold, their starter for the first nine games, among their inactives for today's game (kickoff 4:05 p.m. ET).

Darnold sat out the previous two games with a foot strain he suffered at Miami. Head coach Todd Bowles said Darnold "looks good" after Friday's practice. The coach also said he was "kind of decided" who would start the game, yet wouldn't make it public until today. McCown, who had right hand/back issues, practiced full Friday while Darnold remained limited all week.

McCown, who started 13 games last year, got the starting nod for the home games against Buffalo and New England and will start again today. He'll be backed up by first-year QB Davis Webb.

The injury news was painful during the week as the Green & White placed two starters, G James Carpenter and S Marcus Maye, on Injured Reserve. But a good development for the Titans is that WR Robby Anderson, who had missed two of the previous four games with an ankle injury and was limited this week at practice, is active. WR Deontay Burnett, who was inactive the previous two games, is also active.

The Jets' full inactive list for today's game:

QB Sam Darnold

CB Derrick Jones

CB Jeremy Clark

LB Jeremiah Attaochu

G Ben Braden

WR Rishard Matthews

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

And the Titans' inactives:

S Dane Cruikshank

RB David Fluellen

RB Dalyn Dawkins

LB Kamalei Correa

G Aaron Stinnie

T Tyler Marz

DE Matt Dickerson

The Jets are wearing their white jerseys, green pants and green socks. For uniform trivia buffs, this is the first time the Jets are going with white/green/green socks since they began regularly wearing green pants in the Nineties. As far as white jerseys and green pants, this is the 26th game the Jets have gone with that combination under head coach Todd Bowles. Their record in the first 25 games is 7-18.