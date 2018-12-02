Jets QB Josh McCown Gets 3rd Straight Start Today vs. Titans

Josh McCown will get his third start this season as the Jets quarterback today at the Tennessee Titans. That was revealed when the Jets listed rookie QB Sam Darnold, their starter for the first nine games, among their inactives for today's game (kickoff 4:05 p.m. ET).
Darnold sat out the previous two games with a foot strain he suffered at Miami. Head coach Todd Bowles said Darnold "looks good" after Friday's practice. The coach also said he was "kind of decided" who would start the game, yet wouldn't make it public until today. McCown, who had right hand/back issues, practiced full Friday while Darnold remained limited all week.
McCown, who started 13 games last year, got the starting nod for the home games against Buffalo and New England and will start again today. He'll be backed up by first-year QB Davis Webb.
The injury news was painful during the week as the Green & White placed two starters, G James Carpenter and S Marcus Maye, on Injured Reserve. But a good development for the Titans is that WR Robby Anderson, who had missed two of the previous four games with an ankle injury and was limited this week at practice, is active. WR Deontay Burnett, who was inactive the previous two games, is also active.
The Jets' full inactive list for today's game:
- QB Sam Darnold
- CB Derrick Jones
- CB Jeremy Clark
- LB Jeremiah Attaochu
- G Ben Braden
- WR Rishard Matthews
- DL Folorunso Fatukasi
And the Titans' inactives:
- S Dane Cruikshank
- RB David Fluellen
- RB Dalyn Dawkins
- LB Kamalei Correa
- G Aaron Stinnie
- T Tyler Marz
- DE Matt Dickerson
The Jets are wearing their white jerseys, green pants and green socks. For uniform trivia buffs, this is the first time the Jets are going with white/green/green socks since they began regularly wearing green pants in the Nineties. As far as white jerseys and green pants, this is the 26th game the Jets have gone with that combination under head coach Todd Bowles. Their record in the first 25 games is 7-18.
Today's referee is Jerome Boger. He's refereeing his 21st Jets game since 2006, a stretch that has included the 2009 playoff win at San Diego, the 2015 season opener vs. Cleveland, and most recently three straight primetime games — at Arizona on MNF in '16, vs. Buffalo on TNF in '17 and another Thursday night game this year at Cleveland.
Top Photos of the Green & White During the Week 13 Trip to Nashville