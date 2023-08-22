Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'It Will All Amp Up Now'

No. 8 Set to Take First Live Snaps in Saturday’s Preseason Finale

Aug 22, 2023 at 06:15 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_edited--rodgers-082223

It all becomes really real for QB ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, his teammates and coaches -- and especially Jets fans -- on Saturday night against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game when Rodgers will see his first live action for the Green & White.

"There's always that risk/reward," Rodgers said on Tuesday afternoon about his first foray into preseason football since 2018 with the Packers. "Over the years, it hasn't made sense based on a number of factors. I used to enjoy it in my younger years, taking the first hit, nerves on the first drive. I look forward to being out there. I'm not sure for how long."

Earlier on Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh said: "For us as an organization, he's new, though he's been in the league a long time. We didn't want Sept. 11 [the Monday night regular-season opener against visiting Buffalo] to be the first time he stepped into MetLife. Giants-Jets, whether in the preseason or regular season, we expect a good turnout and anticipation in the building. We didn't want his first time in new team colors, with new teammates and in a new stadium to be on Sept. 11 for the first time."

Saleh also told reporters that Rodgers and the offense would play more than a single series. Saleh mentioned the value in having the offense return to the sideline after that first series, making adjustments and then giving it another go.

"We had a conversation," Rodgers said, referring to a chat with Saleh. "And the two of us came to an agreement. So it makes sense."

The offense was the beneficiary of a bit more certainty on the line when Saleh said that Mekhi Becton would start the game at right tackle, next to Alijah Vera-Tucker -- who will also be making his first appearance of the preseason after returning from a triceps injury that ended his 2022 season in Week 7.

"We've got to get a lot done the next two weeks," Rodgers said. "When the speed amps up, the urgency amps up. That's when everything's going to quick -- new stuff, new cadence adjustments. There's not a wasted rep indoor or out on the field. You've got to make every rep count."

One new feature noticed right off the bat on Tuesday was the absence of the facial hair above Rodgers' lip -- the moustache is gone, at least for now.

"It went the way of the white buffalo," the four-time NFL MVP said with a wry grin.

With the right side of the offensive line offering some certainty -- LT Duane Brown was in Houston on Tuesday to have his shoulder examined, LG Laken Tomlinson will not play against the Giants and rookie Joe Tippmann is nursing a knee injury -- Rodgers sees things progressing.

"Those guys are sharp," he said. "We've got to get them thinking and playing at the same speed."

Asked if he sensed an uptick in intensity, Rodgers sought to set reporters straight.

"I think it naturally comes up as we go," he said. "There may have been some comments about me, I don't know if they're true. Cobby [WR Randall Cobb, a teammate with Green Bay] said 'watch out 8's going to snap.' But I'm not the snapping type anymore. I don't want to embarrass anybody. I want to give guys respect and kindness, but there's accountability. If I'm talking or coaches are talking in a meeting, we need to be taking notes so we're not making repeat mistakes. It will all amp up now. It's how the season goes. There are no do-overs when it becomes live."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Tuesday's Training Camp Practice 

See the best photos of the Jets during Thursday's open practice at 1 Jets Drive.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.22
1 / 30
E_SS1_0541
2 / 30
E_SS1_6530
3 / 30
E_SS1_5501
4 / 30
E_SS1_6484
5 / 30
E_SS1_5740
6 / 30
E_SS1_3148
7 / 30
E_SS1_3427
8 / 30
E_SS1_3024
9 / 30
E_SS1_3500
10 / 30
E_SS1_2131
11 / 30
E_SS1_3170
12 / 30
E_SS1_2950
13 / 30
E_SS1_2178
14 / 30
E_SS1_1499
15 / 30
E_SS1_2710
16 / 30
E_SS1_5688
17 / 30
E_SS1_2487
18 / 30
E_SS1_1901
19 / 30
E_SS1_1374
20 / 30
E_SS1_1472
21 / 30
E_SS1_0347
22 / 30
E_SS1_1401
23 / 30
E_SS1_1430
24 / 30
E_SS1_1074
25 / 30
E_SS1_0638
26 / 30
E_SS1_0815
27 / 30
E_SS1_2878
28 / 30
E_SS1_0515
29 / 30
E_SS1_0913
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Garrett Wilson Sharp in End-of-Half Situation

RT Mekhi Becton Plays With First Team, Alijah Vera-Tucker & Laken Tomlinson Return
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/22) | News, Photos & More from Tuesday's Practice

See All of the Content from Tuesday's Training Camp Practice
news

QB Aaron Rodgers to Start for Jets vs. Giants on Saturday

HC Robert Saleh: 'We Didn't Want Sept. 11 to Be His First Time' Out
news

Notebook | Mark Sanchez on Aaron Rodgers: 'He's The Guy but One of the Guys'

Second-Round Pick Joe Tippmann Impresses Robert Mays of The Athletic; Jermaine Johnson Ready for Liftoff
news

Jets Rookie Recap | The Game 'Becoming Pretty Natural' For LB Zaire Barnes

OL Joe Tippmann & RB Israel Abanikanda Sustain Lower Body Injuries
news

QB Aaron Rodgers: Jets Were the Absolute Dream Fit for Me

Veteran Signal-Caller: 'I Miss Being Out There'
news

Reviews Are Favorable for Mekhi Becton's Play at RT During Jets-Bucs Game

Robert Saleh Said His Big Tackle 'Played with a Lot of Energy, a Lot of Juice ... It Felt Really Good'
news

Preseason Game Recap | Jets Fall to the Bucs, 13-6

Green & White Defense Tallies 12.0 TFLs
news

Zach Wilson Efficient in Third Preseason Start

Jets Third-Year QB Creates Highlight Reel 35-Yard Run
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas & Staff Haven't Stopped Adding Skill, Star Power to Roster

Tells WCBS Aaron Rodgers' Leadership 'Is Unbelievable,' 'Very Explosive' Dalvin Cook Adds to 'Really Deep' RBs
news

WATCH | Jets vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game
Advertising