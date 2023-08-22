Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'It Will All Amp Up Now'

The offense was the beneficiary of a bit more certainty on the line when Saleh said that Mekhi Becton would start the game at right tackle, next to Alijah Vera-Tucker -- who will also be making his first appearance of the preseason after returning from a triceps injury that ended his 2022 season in Week 7.

"We've got to get a lot done the next two weeks," Rodgers said. "When the speed amps up, the urgency amps up. That's when everything's going to quick -- new stuff, new cadence adjustments. There's not a wasted rep indoor or out on the field. You've got to make every rep count."

One new feature noticed right off the bat on Tuesday was the absence of the facial hair above Rodgers' lip -- the moustache is gone, at least for now.

"It went the way of the white buffalo," the four-time NFL MVP said with a wry grin.

With the right side of the offensive line offering some certainty -- LT Duane Brown was in Houston on Tuesday to have his shoulder examined, LG Laken Tomlinson will not play against the Giants and rookie Joe Tippmann is nursing a knee injury -- Rodgers sees things progressing.

"Those guys are sharp," he said. "We've got to get them thinking and playing at the same speed."

Asked if he sensed an uptick in intensity, Rodgers sought to set reporters straight.