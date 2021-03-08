Jets Pursuit of Free Agents Hits the Homestretch

With a new coaching staff on board and a whirlwind of an offseason with impending free agency and the NFL Draft at the end of April, the first task for team officials was a series of meetings to discuss all facets of the professional operation.

"First off, the coaching staff evaluated the roster, because you can't evaluate your options without first evaluating your current roster," he said. "They walked us through their thoughts on each player. We communicated back what we saw and then we just had really good, honest and open discussions about everything. That's the first part.

"The next step was the coaches laying out for us [the pro personnel staff] what they want in each of the new schemes at each position, position specific traits and all that. It is slightly different from the schemes we've had in the past. There are some nuances to it. But the coaches did an unbelievable job of evaluating our roster and then teaching us what they wanted to see, the value they want at each position. This is a little different than what we've seen so we need to start valuing these certain traits more. Then here's the free agents we want you guys to evaluate and rank. Let us know how they fit and eventually do they grade our roster? Do they fit our scheme and the role this player is going to play?"

Nejmeh praised Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Ubrich for their leadership in the collaborative effort that was detailed and "incredible." Having been around the block a few times, Nejmeh said there is a different rhythm to free agency than there is on draft day(s).

"We do have our boards, it's [free agency] a little different than the draft," he said. "In the draft have your board dictated to you. In free agency you're focusing more on who you want to go after, this or that guy. Our so called targets.