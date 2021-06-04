Jets Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson Rides the Ebbs and Flows

Jetcetera

Veteran RB Tevin Coleman didn't participate in the practice, but he's moved well throughout OTAs. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will have plenty of backfield options once the regular season commences. "You want to share the load that gives these guys the chance to have longevity in their careers because feeding them the ball that much could also be a negative," Saleh said. "When you look at the backfield that we have, they all have different skillsets. Tevin is explosive and fast, you have [LaMical] Perine who's a big power back and can get downfield in a hurry. Obviously [Michael Carter] is a very agile, quick back. Ty Johnson is explosive. I'm sure I'm forgetting someone, but each back has a unique trait and being able to find a role for them is going to be what's fun throughout this process." … During the session, LB Blake Cashman, and DTs Folorunso Fatukasi and Jonathan Marshall were among a group who worked to the side. … With Marcus Maye not in attendance and Ashtyn Davis not at the OTAs seen by the media, the Jets have had a different look at safety with Lamarcus Joyner and J.T. Hassell getting plenty of run. … In addition to Zuniga's strip-sack, former 49ers DL Ronnie Blair shot the gap and corralled a back for a loss behind the line of scrimmage. … Both kickers had solid rounds, but Sam Ficken closed by making his 50-yarder and rookie Chris Naggar pushed his final boot wide left.