Jets Practice Report | Mekhi Becton Believes QB Zach Wilson Will Be a 'Problem'

Crowder's Good Vibes

After the Jets reached a new deal with wide receiver Jamison Crowder, the veteran talked of being impressed with WR Elijah Moore. Crowder believes the more talent, the better for a Jets offense that needed a jolt following a disappointing 2020 season.

"I've been in this offense before when I was in Washington when we had three or four really talented guys with D-Jax [DeSean Jackson], Pierre [Garçon], Jordan Reed, myself and a couple other guys," Crowder said. "I've been in this system where we have a lot of talent and if it's done right, everybody can eat."

Jay Gruden was Washington's head coach from 2014-19 and Crowder played in that system from 2015-18.