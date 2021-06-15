Jets Practice Report | Mekhi Becton Believes QB Zach Wilson Will Be a 'Problem'

On the first play of mandatory minicamp, rookie QB Zach Wilson rifled a ball over the middle to WR Corey Davis. While Wilson participated in teams drills throughout the spring, Davis, a free-agency addition, has slowly worked his way back into drills after battling nagging ailments. He took a few team reps with the first-team offense and stayed engaged throughout, often standing next to WR coach Miles Austin.
Head Coach Robert Saleh said of Davis before practice: "I believe he wants to run some route on air today, which will be good. We're not pressing. We have young guys at receiver who need these reps and whether he takes reps or not is not as important. But his presence out there and in meetings has been awesome."
Wilson was particularly sharp early in the session during an impressive 7-on-7 round that included a great throw over the middle to rookie TE Kenny Yeboah. Despite tight coverage from linebacker Jarrad Davis, Wilson delivered a rope into the tightest window. Later in 7-on-7 work, Wilson and fellow rookie standout, WR Elijah Moore, had what was the best connection of the day to that point. With Moore working outside against second-year CB Bryce Hall, Wilson showcased his excellent touch with a pass that the Old Miss product hauled in for a long gain.
"He's going to be a problem," LT Mekhi Becton said of Wilson. "He's really good. I'm excited about him."
But the skies weren't always friendly for Wilson on Tuesday. He had a pair of interceptions, one coming on a pass that was deflected by corner Zane Lewis and gobbled up by rookie CB Brandin Echols. Jason Pinnock, a Pittsburgh product taken a round before Echols, was the benefactor of some bad luck for Wilson. Vyncint Smith wasn't able to haul in a short pass and Pinnock had himself a takeaway of his own.
Full AttendanceAfter having solid participation throughout voluntary OTAs, the Jets started their mandatory camp with perfect attendance. Marcus Maye, who signed his one-year tender in March after the Jets applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on the veteran safety, watched most of the workout and spent a lot of time conversing with defensive backs/safeties coach Marquand Manuel.
"Really excited to get Marcus back," Saleh said. "Obviously, he's a leader on this football team, guys have a lot of respect for him and his play style, and the way he goes about his business. Feel comfortable about where he is, he's a pro. He's been taking care of himself. Obviously, having him here has been great."
Also not practicing on Tuesday were DL Ronnie Blair, Jonathan Marshall and Sheldon Rankins; LB Blake Cashman; CB Bless Austin; S Ashtyn Davis, and Bennett Jackson; and TE Dan Brown. Defensive end Carl Lawson got in a few team reps and showed great explosion on an inside move against Conor McDermott.
Crowder's Good Vibes
After the Jets reached a new deal with wide receiver Jamison Crowder, the veteran talked of being impressed with WR Elijah Moore. Crowder believes the more talent, the better for a Jets offense that needed a jolt following a disappointing 2020 season.
"I've been in this offense before when I was in Washington when we had three or four really talented guys with D-Jax [DeSean Jackson], Pierre [Garçon], Jordan Reed, myself and a couple other guys," Crowder said. "I've been in this system where we have a lot of talent and if it's done right, everybody can eat."
Jay Gruden was Washington's head coach from 2014-19 and Crowder played in that system from 2015-18.
"It's very similar," Crowder said. "Some of the verbiage is a little different, but the concepts and what the offense is really trying to do, it's all under the same thing. I feel very comfortable with it. Right now, it's just me sticking around here, being with the coaches and get familiar with some of the different terms. It's very familiar though."
