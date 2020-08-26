Jets Practice Report: First Scrimmage 'Was a Good Step'

Rookie RB La'Mical Perine was impressive on Wednesday. Perine, who was drafted in the fourth round, received a heavy workload and eventually earned some first-team reps. He had three 20-plus-yard runs -- one that was called back because of a holding penalty -- including a 75-yard score. He burst through the hole up the middle, made a move on S Bradley McDougald and was off to the races.

"Somebody was out of their gap," McDougald said of the long-scoring run. "In a single-high defense, everybody has a gap. The running back did a great job of finding his open gap. I could have done a better job slow playing it and made him shuffle his feet and go left and right to give our DBs the ability to catch up with the play from the backside. But it starts up front and it starts with myself. We have to hold everybody accountable and we need a better cohesion between up front and myself and get the ball carrier to the ground."

The Jets are scheduled to open their season at Buffalo on Sept. 13. McDougald, who joined the Jets in late July in the trade that sent Jamal Adams to the Seahawks, isn't concerned about the window closing, but does feel a sense of urgency.

"We know what we need to improve on most importantly and I say that's the biggest thing," he said. "It's not just the scrimmage. Every day is considered a game, every time you step out on the field it's serious. You're being evaluated, it's an interview. This is your product, this is your business that you're putting on film, so guys who take that lightly don't last very long in this league."