Jets Practice Report | C.J. Mosley Gets His Defense Ready for Carolina Road Trip

The Jets will get to see themselves in a different light, if they so choose, because this year's Hard Knocks begins with episode one tonight.

"I might fall asleep early, but I do have HBO Max," LB C.J. Mosley said after Tuesday's training camp practice and before heading out for his and the Jets' road trip to the Carolinas.

"We'll see," Mosley said about what he expects to come out of the five-episode series. "Cameras are everywhere. It's going to be pretty much like Full Access. One of my best friends back home jokes that I need to be on a reality show, so this is my taste of it."

What the Jets will be doing to set up next week's show begins this week in Spartanburg, SC, the Panthers' summer base of operations, with joint practices Wednesday (padded) and Thursday (unpadded) and their preseason game Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. Mosley isn't fazed by the HK cameras or by the Panthers or by the slowly increasing expectations on the Green & White.

"I embrace whatever comes our way," he said. "There are just different things you have to look at. If you look at it in a negative way, it's going to be negative. But going to Charlotte, Hard Knocks, with the additions we have on this team and the expectations and how things have risen, we just have to understand where we are, keep building on things we've done and get better every day."

Mosley said all Jets watchers will get 'a small feel" at these joint practices of what his team will look like when the regular season begins in a little over a month.