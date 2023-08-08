Jets Practice Report | C.J. Mosley Gets His Defense Ready for Carolina Road Trip

The Jets will get to see themselves in a different light, if they so choose, because this year's Hard Knocks begins with episode one tonight.
"I might fall asleep early, but I do have HBO Max," LB C.J. Mosley said after Tuesday's training camp practice and before heading out for his and the Jets' road trip to the Carolinas.
"We'll see," Mosley said about what he expects to come out of the five-episode series. "Cameras are everywhere. It's going to be pretty much like Full Access. One of my best friends back home jokes that I need to be on a reality show, so this is my taste of it."
What the Jets will be doing to set up next week's show begins this week in Spartanburg, SC, the Panthers' summer base of operations, with joint practices Wednesday (padded) and Thursday (unpadded) and their preseason game Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. Mosley isn't fazed by the HK cameras or by the Panthers or by the slowly increasing expectations on the Green & White.
"I embrace whatever comes our way," he said. "There are just different things you have to look at. If you look at it in a negative way, it's going to be negative. But going to Charlotte, Hard Knocks, with the additions we have on this team and the expectations and how things have risen, we just have to understand where we are, keep building on things we've done and get better every day."
Mosley said all Jets watchers will get 'a small feel" at these joint practices of what his team will look like when the regular season begins in a little over a month.
"It is a practice but it's going to feel like a scrimmage," he said. "Being part of these joint practices before, after each practice is over, it feels like a game. It's going to be another early test for us as a whole unit, where we stand with our communications, seeing another team and another color and how we can stay focused and keep communicating. You can't let that slide just because you're having a joint practice."
Mosley's well aware of how good the Jets defense was last year and how much better it can be again. But he's going to be a little bit of a spectator himself while watching the teams' quarterbacks in action.
For the Panthers, the rookie starter is first pick of the draft Bryce Young, who is an Alabama product just as Mosley was before being selected by the Ravens in Round 1 of the 2014 NFL Draft. "I've seen him play three, four years at Alabama, I've seen him light it up," Mosley said. "I'm excited to see his quarterback IQ."
As for Aaron Rodgers' intelligent approach to running the Green & White offense, the middle linebacker said, "Aaron's seen and done a lot of things in this league. He's making our defense better, keeping us on our toes, doing things right, not cheating plays."
The frontliners saw no action in the Hall of Fame Game against the Browns. But next up is the coming week at Carolina, next week back home for joint practices with Tampa Bay, then the preseason finale at the Giants. That has the 31-years-young Mosley getting himself and his teammate into the right frame of mind for the games that count.
"Honestly, everybody coming to work, that's what I love to see every day," Mosley said. "People come in with a smile on their face, happy to be there, ready to compete. Tomorrow's going to be the first real taste of it."
See photos of the Jets back at 1 Jets Drive during Tuesday's training camp practice.
Jermaine's Increased Visibility
Second-year LB Jermaine Johnson, who got the start and 10 defensive snaps against Cleveland, then left practice early Sunday, was back full-go Tuesday.
Jets HC Robert Saleh advised in effect not to send Johnson to Canton quite yet, but on the other hand he continues to be impressed with the new No. 11.
"You guys know how we operate," Saleh said. "You might take the first play. It doesn't mean you're a starter, it just means you're part of a group. ... But he's earned the right to be in there and get more reps. What he's competing for is more time. It doesn't mean that he's supplementing or taking someone's job because the way these guys work together is so unique. But he definitely wants to be on the field more and he's done a lot to change his body. He's done a lot to work his way in."
Practice Notes
A rare headline came out of Tuesday's unpadded 90-minute practice: Rodgers turned the ball over — twice, in fact, on interceptions. One came when fourth-year CB Jimmy Moreland made the pick in a crowd and took it down the sideline. The other resulted from a John Franklin-Myers bat at the line that rookie LB Zaire Barnes plucked out of the air. ... But Rodgers was unfazed, coming right back to connect with WR Randall Cobb for a red-zone TD in the back of the end zone.
And it was an up day for backup QB Zach Wilson. He targeted TE Kenny Yeboah near the goalpost, with Yeboah taking the ball away from a defender while falling backward. Soon after, Wilson rolled right, faked a jump toss and fired a strike to undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson in the end zone.
The defense made some good plays but still had to do pushups after losing the red zone competition period to the offense. CB D.J. Reed was one reason for that, breaking up a throw for TE Tyler Conklin over the middle. S Jordan Whitehead also defended a Rodgers pass during the period. ... WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) worked on the side again and edge Carl Lawson (back tightness) didn't practice for a second day. Rookie T Carter Warren also sat out.