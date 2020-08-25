Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp

Without an abundance of time before the Jets' regular season kicks off at Buffalo, Head Coach Adam Gase continues to stress situational awareness and urgency.
"It's just where the calendar is," Gase said after Tuesday's workout. "Everything we do situationally at practice is going to matter. We're not going to be able to spend every day on the exact same situations. So whenever we have these situational-type periods, we have to make sure we understand while we're doing it, what's going on [and] we have to listen to what's being said. We have to take it from the meetings to the field [and] we have to make it count. Sometimes we get into that whole training-camp routine, thinking hey, this will come up again. Well we don't have the preseason games to work on the two-minute at the end of the half and work on using on our timeouts in those situations and all those types of things. We have to be on it."
The offense was "on it" in an end-of-game period as Sam Darnold found a small window to get the ball into Jamison Crowder's hands for a long score with linebackers Blake Cashman and Frankie Luvu hovering in the end zone. The defensive unit, which contended that the offense had 12 players on the field, answered though on the two-point attempt. Quincy Wilson prevented further damage with sticky coverage on Chris Hogan, knocking a Darnold strike harmlessly to the ground. Mike White followed Darnold's TD with a score of his own, hitting Braxton Berrios in front of the goalpost. It didn't appear Berrios got his feet inbounds during real time, but practice tape revealed that Berrios had possession and two feet down on the grass as practice came to a close.
"He looks thicker, he looks sturdier," Gase said of White, who spent the majority of last season on the Green & White's practice squad. "The way he's throwing the ball, it's coming off his hand really well. He's making great decisions with his reads. He's made some really nice throws, he has really good pocket presence."
Marcus Maye has had an outstanding camp and the fourth-year safety believes the team's 6-2 run to close last season helped change the collective mindset.
"Everybody's hungry, everybody is still feeding off the momentum we had last year at the end of the year," said Maye, who had a would-be pass defense taken off the board because of TE Chris Herndon's grab of the defection. "You can see everybody has an extra pep in their step as far as the offense and the defense from the coaches on both sides. Everybody is excited, everybody is looking forward to the season and seeing what we can all put together. That's just how we're approaching every day when we step out on the field."
Darnold, who continues to throw to different wideouts on the outside, targeted Crowder a bunch and they had a number of connections. The Jets know they will face adversity in the coming weeks and months and Darnold wants the team to continue to press ahead and pull together.
"There is a different vibe," he said. "There are going to be ups and downs throughout the season, there are always are. And I think for us, it's continuing to stay positive if we lose a game or even a quarter doesn't go the way we want, if I throw a pick or someone fumbles, we just have to sustain the positive energy. We have a lot of guys in the building who are able to pick each other up and that's a really good thing. We just have to use that during the season and even during the course of games."
OLB Tarell Basham sustained an ankle injury in one-on-ones at the beginning of practice on Tuesday and rookie WR Lawrence Cager, who had a great sideline catch in the morning, landed awkwardly toward the end of the workout and his knee will be evaluated. Players who did not practice: RB Josh Adams (hamstring), ILB James Burgess (lower back), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), S Matthias Farley (hamstring), OL Conor McDermott (knee), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), DL John Franklin-Myers (groin), LB Patrick Onwuasor (knee), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), CB Brian Poole (dehydration) and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad). Head Coach Adam Gase said that Perriman should be back on Saturday as the team is giving his knee some more time to reduce swelling. … Rookie RB La'Mical Perine, who had 40 receptions at Florida last season, is a natural in the pass game and continues to shine out of the backfield. … With Basham down, DL Kyle Phillips got in some valuable reps with the first team. … RB Le'Veon Bell opened up team drills with a long gain and was later stopped near the line of scrimmage by DT Quinnen Williams.