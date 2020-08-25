Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp

Marcus Maye has had an outstanding camp and the fourth-year safety believes the team's 6-2 run to close last season helped change the collective mindset.

"Everybody's hungry, everybody is still feeding off the momentum we had last year at the end of the year," said Maye, who had a would-be pass defense taken off the board because of TE Chris Herndon's grab of the defection. "You can see everybody has an extra pep in their step as far as the offense and the defense from the coaches on both sides. Everybody is excited, everybody is looking forward to the season and seeing what we can all put together. That's just how we're approaching every day when we step out on the field."

Darnold, who continues to throw to different wideouts on the outside, targeted Crowder a bunch and they had a number of connections. The Jets know they will face adversity in the coming weeks and months and Darnold wants the team to continue to press ahead and pull together.

"There is a different vibe," he said. "There are going to be ups and downs throughout the season, there are always are. And I think for us, it's continuing to stay positive if we lose a game or even a quarter doesn't go the way we want, if I throw a pick or someone fumbles, we just have to sustain the positive energy. We have a lot of guys in the building who are able to pick each other up and that's a really good thing. We just have to use that during the season and even during the course of games."