Alijah Vera-Tucker on Zach Wilson vs. KC: 'It Was Cool to See Him Ball Out'

Saleh said that Wilson's relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and passing-game coordinator Todd Downing has evolved since Wilson was pressed into duty in the first regular-season game after Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon.

"It's an understanding of what each other's strengths are," Saleh said. "With Todd and Hack, they'd been working on installing a system, and now they see his pros and cons. When you get into a game, things show up and you start to understand what a player is comfortable with. There's a heck of a lot more to learn -- how to start faster, finish faster, so many things we're learning as a staff every day. Zach is getting a heck of a lot better. What he is comfortable at he's constantly working on. This is not easy with everything that has transpired the last four weeks."

Against the Chiefs, Wilson completed 28-of-39 passes for 245 yards, 2 TDs and a 105.2 passer rating. He spread the ball around to 10 different receivers, targeting Garrett Wilson 14 times (9 completions for 60 yards) with a long-gainer of 39 yards (and a TD) to Allen Lazard.

According to Next Gen Stats, three of his four TD passes this season had a completion percentage probability below 50%. The only TD pass of better than 50% probability, the 68-yard score to Garrett Wilson at Dallas two weeks ago, was one of the two TDs with a 0% probability. With 75% of his touchdown passes coming on plays below 50% completion probability, Wilson is third in the league (behind Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and San Francisco's Brock Purdy) among the 13 quarterbacks with three-plus touchdowns on passes with a 50% or lower completion probability.

"Resilience, that's what it's all about," Mosley said. "There's going to be ups and downs in any career, usually more downs than ups. It's about how you handle it. Nobody in the locker room is doubting him or spreading rumors. With Aaron Rodgers and with the same team and if we played to the same record the message would be the same, 'he needs to retire.' It's about mindset, executing and players having trust. I have that same trust in Zach. It's no surprise. We were just waiting for it to happen."

Only four games into the season, there's a lot of room for Wilson and his teammates to grow. Saleh remains one of his QB's biggest, committed fans.