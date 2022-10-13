Jets' Players Excited for Chance to Play Against Packers at Lambeau Field

The Jets will look to secure their third consecutive road victory on Sunday, but they will have to go to historic Lambeau Field and defeat the Green Bay Packers to extend their road success. The Packers have won 15 consecutive regular-season contests at their legendary venue.

"It is so, so loud in there," said S Jordan Whitehead, a former Buccaneer who had 5 tackles and 2 FF in Tampa's 31-26 NFC Championship win at Green Bay on Jan. 24, 2021. "They had those little bells, they shake the stands, they have those banger things and all sorts of loud stuff. It was a good atmosphere. Not a lot of places like it."

The Jets have played well on the road with fourth-quarter comeback victories over Cleveland in Week 2 and Pittsburgh in Week 4. Technically, the Packers lost a "home" game against the Giants last week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Since 2019, the Packers' 24-3 home mark (.889) is tops in the NFL.

"Unreal, crazy experience playing there," said RG Nate Herbig, who was part of an Eagles team his rookie year that fell 30-16 in Green Bay. "I think they turn off the lights or something and lights flash when they score. So hopefully, we don't have to see that. But that place is really cool."

The Jets have had success at Green Bay with a 3-2 record at Lambeau Field and they are one of only four NFL teams with a winning regular-season record there. Sunday will be Jets' first regular-season game against the Packers under HC Matt LaFleur.