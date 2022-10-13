Jets' Players Excited for Chance to Play Against Packers at Lambeau Field

The Jets will look to secure their third consecutive road victory on Sunday, but they will have to go to historic Lambeau Field and defeat the Green Bay Packers to extend their road success. The Packers have won 15 consecutive regular-season contests at their legendary venue.
"It is so, so loud in there," said S Jordan Whitehead, a former Buccaneer who had 5 tackles and 2 FF in Tampa's 31-26 NFC Championship win at Green Bay on Jan. 24, 2021. "They had those little bells, they shake the stands, they have those banger things and all sorts of loud stuff. It was a good atmosphere. Not a lot of places like it."
The Jets have played well on the road with fourth-quarter comeback victories over Cleveland in Week 2 and Pittsburgh in Week 4. Technically, the Packers lost a "home" game against the Giants last week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Since 2019, the Packers' 24-3 home mark (.889) is tops in the NFL.
"Unreal, crazy experience playing there," said RG Nate Herbig, who was part of an Eagles team his rookie year that fell 30-16 in Green Bay. "I think they turn off the lights or something and lights flash when they score. So hopefully, we don't have to see that. But that place is really cool."
The Jets have had success at Green Bay with a 3-2 record at Lambeau Field and they are one of only four NFL teams with a winning regular-season record there. Sunday will be Jets' first regular-season game against the Packers under HC Matt LaFleur.
"I have played in both warm weather and cold weather, and it is great," former Vikings TE Tyler Conklin said. "Lambeau is really cool. It is a cool stadium. It's a nice atmosphere. You can like feel the history and tradition there. And it is just a unique atmosphere. It is in the middle of a subdivision and it's a fun place to play and it's an even better place to win."
The gameday forecast calls for the temperature reaching the low 50s and just a 10% chance of precipitation, so the Jets won't play on "The Frozen Tundra." But light rain on the "slippery" grass field (which is actually half-artificial turf) could be a factor.
"We played there last year when it was wet because they heat the field," Conklin said referring to a Packers' 37-10 win in January when he had five receptions for 47 yards. "It was all mush. Like you're just slipping and sliding everywhere. But I feel like this time of the year it is not too bad, but it definitely can get pretty bad."
Whitehead added: "They tell you to wear the big studs in your shoes."
Besides a preseason game last year, the Jets last played in Green Bay in 2014. Whitehead and LG Laken Tomlinson have tasted postseason success in Green Bay with Tomlinson helping the 49ers to a 13-10 Divisional Round victory last January.
"Playing at Lambeau, it is very special," Tomlinson said. "We had some success there when I was with the 49ers in January in the playoffs, so I am just trying to go 2-0 there, trying to go 2-0 this year."