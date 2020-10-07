Jets Place WR Lawrence Cager on Practice Squad IR, Restore WR Donte Moncrief to P-Squad

The Jets have placed WR Lawrence Cager on practice squad IR and restored WR Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.

Cager (6-5, 220) hurt his hamstring while running a route against the Broncos in Week 4. He was called up for Week 3 action against the Colts and had 2 receptions for 37 yards. Cager originally signed as an undrafted free agent on May 6 and was cut before signing to the Jets' practice squad the next day.