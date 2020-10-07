Jets Place WR Lawrence Cager on Practice Squad IR, Restore WR Donte Moncrief to P-Squad

Undrafted Rookie Had 2 Rec for 37 Yards in Week 3 vs. Colts

Oct 07, 2020 at 11:35 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ5_0072-moncrief-thumb

The Jets have placed WR Lawrence Cager on practice squad IR and restored WR Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.

Cager (6-5, 220) hurt his hamstring while running a route against the Broncos in Week 4. He was called up for Week 3 action against the Colts and had 2 receptions for 37 yards. Cager originally signed as an undrafted free agent on May 6 and was cut before signing to the Jets' practice squad the next day. 

Moncrief (6-2, 216) signed with the Green & White Aug. 31, was cut Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad the next day. He was placed on practice squad IR Sept. 9. Moncrief appeared in eight games last season with the Panthers and Steelers and caught 4 passes for 18 yards. He's played in 77 games (43 starts) and has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards (12.6 Yds/Rec) and 21 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Joe Flacco to Start at QB, Sam Darnold to Rest for Jets vs. Cardinals

HC Adam Gase: Darnold 'Week to Week' with Shoulder Sprain; Flacco Set for 1st NFL Start in Nearly a Year
news

Sam Darnold on Shoulder Injury: 'I Always Have a Positive Mindset'

Jets QB Prepares to Rest & Rehab for a Week While Cheering On Joe Flacco vs. the Cards on Sunday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Cardinals - Wednesday

Mekhi Becton, Jordan Jenkins & Bless Austin DNP for First Practice of the Week
news

Jets RB Le'Veon Bell, 3 Others Designated to Return to Practice

Bell, LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith, DL Jabari Zuniga Could Play as Early as Sunday vs. Arizona 
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Cardinals

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 5 Matchup at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets WR Jeff Smith Made the Most of His Opportunity vs. Denver

In a Season Debut, 7 Catches for 81 Yards and on the Field for 73 of 77 Plays
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Bart Scott

Former LB Previews the Green & White's Matchup with Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
news

First Look: Jets vs. Cardinals 

Sam Darnold, Jets Host Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 5 vs. the Cardinals

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Cardinals Game
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold Says 'The Most Important Thing for Me Is Playing Football'

It's a Day-to-Day Situation Dealing With a Sprained Right Shoulder
news

Jets Sign QB Mike White to Practice Squad, Release RB Kalen Ballage

White Was on Active Roster for First 3 Games This Season

Advertising