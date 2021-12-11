Jets Place WR Elijah Moore on IR, Activate CB Brandin Echols Off IR

The Jets have placed WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve and activated CB Brandin Echols off injured reserve. The Green & White also elevated TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, WR D.J. Montgomery and DE Ronnie Blair for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Moore (5-10, 178) led the offense with 43 catches, 538 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns in 11 games this season. He has five scores in as many games and has the most receiving touchdowns of any NFL wideout since Week 9. The rookie second-round pick out of Ole Miss sustained a quad injury in last week's game against the Eagles and did not practice this week. He took 476 snaps on offense and is the second Jets wideout to be placed on injured reserve this week (Corey Davis).

Echols (5-10, 175) was designated to return to practice earlier this week after he sustained a quad injury against the Bills in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium and was placed on injured reserve. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Kentucky started nine games this season, totaling 41 tackles and 4 pass defenses. He has taken 407 snaps and took an additional 48 on special teams. Echols began his college career as a wideout at Northwest Mississippi Community College before attending Kentucky. In his final two years of college ball for the Wildcats, he played in 24 games (22 starts) and totaled 12 pass defenses and an interception, 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

Brown (6-5, 247) was elevated for last week's game against the Eagles after he re-joined the team Nov. 30. He took 2 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams. He was traded to the Chiefs Nov. 2 in exchange for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and was released Nov. 20. Brown totaled 9 catches, 103 yards and 1 touchdown in 39 games (6 starts) for the Green & White and also took 780 snaps on special teams. He first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015.

Smith (6-3, 202) re-signed with the Jets in March and was a final cut before joining the practice squad. He played in seven games for the Jets last season and took 50 snaps on offense in addition to 45 special teams snaps. He had 1 catch for 13 yards. Smith originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Limestone in 2018 and joined the Green & White in Sept. 2019 when GM Joe Douglas signed him off Houston's practice squad. Smith has 23 receptions, 329 yards and 1 TD in 27 career games (5 starts). He also has three rushes for 52 yards and one score. Over the course of two seasons with the Jets, he's returned 12 kicks averaged 26.8 yards per return.

Montgomery (6-1, 201) joined the Jets in August 2020 and has been with the team since. He spent last season on the practice squad and had 3 catches this preseason before he was a final cut. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Austin Peay. He had 5 catches, 124 yards and 1 TD with Cleveland in the preseason, but was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. In his two-season Peay career he totaled 61 catches for 1,025 yards (16.8 yards/catch) and 13 touchdowns after transferring from Holmes Community College in Mississippi.