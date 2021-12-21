Jets Place TE Ryan Griffin on Injured Reserve, Activate QB Mike White

Green & White Also Claim S Will Parks & Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun to Its Practice Squad

Dec 21, 2021 at 04:27 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS2_0248-griffin-thumb

The Jets have placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve and activated QB Mike White. The team also claimed S Will Parks and signed DL Freedom Akinmoladun to the practice squad.

Griffin (6-6, 255) has 27 receptions, 261 yards and 2 TDs. He's the only player on offense who has a reception in every game this season. He joined the Green & White in training camp in 2019 and has been with the team since. A Texans sixth-round pick out of Connecticut in 2013, Griffin has 206 receptions, 2,158 yards and 14 TDs in 199 games (67 starts).

White (6-4, 218) has missed the last five games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's played in 4 games (3 starts) and has thrown for 953 yards, 5 TDs and 8 INTs while completing 66.7% of his passes. A Cowboys fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Western Kentucky, he joined the Green & White's practice squad in 2019 and has been with the team since.

Parks was most recently with the Dolphins and was released Dec. 20. A Broncos sixth-round pick in 2016, he spent four seasons in Denver and spent time with the Eagles (2020), Chiefs (2021) and 49ers (2021) before joining the Dolphins. He has 180 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 13 PDs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Akinmoladun (6-3, 284) spent training camp with the Titans and has not been on an NFL roster during the season. He originally signed with the Giants in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He then joined the Bengals and played in two games in both 2019 and 2020. He's taken 26 snaps on defense and six on special teams.

Related Content

news

To Prevent Job Turnover, Sheldon Rankins Offers 'Takeaways'

Jets' Veteran D-Lineman 'Definitely Proud of Those Guys' Who Produced Picks & Big Plays at Miami
news

What Is Jets LB Quincy Williams' Christmas Wish?

After Being Waived by the Jaguars, Third-Year Pro Got a Call and Has Never Looked Back
news

Jets Transition Under NFL's New COVID-19 Protocols

Head Coach Robert Saleh Talks Responsibility; Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Feels Testing Changes Make Sense
news

Next Step for Jets Cornerbacks? Prove They're 'NFL Difference Makers'

Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols Each Had 3 Pass Defenses vs. Dolphins in Week 15
news

First Look | Jets vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 16 Against Darrell Bevell, Trevor Lawrence
news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Believes QB Zach Wilson Took Strides Vs. Dolphins

LDT Loves Playing Ball; Sheldon Rankins on December's Chill; Elijah Riley Is Expected Back
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Miami
news

Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

QB Zach Wilson and WR Braxton Berrios Score on the Ground; Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has Pick-Six in 31-24 Defeat
news

For Jets and Zach Wilson, a Tale of Two Halves in Miami

In Loss to the Dolphins, Rookie QB Starts 6-for-6 But Offense Wilts Late
news

Robert Saleh: Jets' 'Vibe Was Good' at Half but 'It Just Didn't Come to Fruition'

Coach Is 'Proud of the Guys' but They Have Much to Learn from Miami Loss About 'December Football'
news

Not Perfect, but Jets Pass Defense Has Its Moments at Miami

Brandin Echols Scores Pick-6 off Tua Tagovailoa; Bryce Hall Wins Some, Loses Some vs. DeVante Parker
Advertising