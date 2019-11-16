Jets Place Ryan Kalil on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed C Ryan Kalil on injured reserve and signed OL Leo Koloamatangi to the active roster.

Kalil signed with the Jets Aug. 2 and started seven games this season. The 34-year-old was a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2007 NFL Draft and started 145 of the 148 regular-season games he appeared in with the Panthers from 2007-18.