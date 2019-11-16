Jets Place Ryan Kalil on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed C Ryan Kalil on injured reserve and signed OL Leo Koloamatangi to the active roster.
Kalil signed with the Jets Aug. 2 and started seven games this season. The 34-year-old was a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2007 NFL Draft and started 145 of the 148 regular-season games he appeared in with the Panthers from 2007-18.
Koloamatangi signed to the Jets' practice squad Oct. 30. The 6'4", 310-pounder originally joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Hawaii product, who played 41 games in four seasons for the Rainbow Warriors, has been a final cut each year since entering the league and has bounced on and off Detroit's practice squad.