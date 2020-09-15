Jets Place RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Green & White Sign RB Kalen Ballage; Three IR Players Will be Eligible to Return in Three Weeks

Sep 15, 2020 at 04:40 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ2_1149-bell-thumb

The Jets have placed RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on injured reserve. The club also announced the signing of RB Kalen Ballage.

Bell, who rushed 6 times for 14 yards in Week 1 against the Bills, had two receptions in Buffalo for 32 yards. He sustained a hamstring injury late in the opening half when he was hauled down by Bills defender A.J. Klein from behind on a passing play. Klein was called for holding and Bell landed awkwardly to the turf. He appeared in a few snaps in the second half but was pulled from the game.

Cashman, a second-year 'backer from Minnesota, started at the Will position next to Neville Hewitt on Sunday. Cashman exited the season opener early in the first quarter with a groin injury and was replaced by Harvey Langi. In extended action, Langi finished with 6 tackles and 1 PD.

An inactive in Week 1, Mims, a second-round pick from Baylor, didn't participate in team drills throughout training camp because of a hamstring injury. He returned to practice last week but injured his other hamstring and was ruled out last Friday.

Bell, Mims and Cashman will all miss Weeks 2-4 (vs. 49ers, at Colts, vs. Broncos) and will be eligible to return in three weeks. The Ballage signing comes after he failed a physical a couple of weeks ago with the Green & White, rescinding a trade that would have sent Miami a conditional draft pick for the former Dolphins RB. Ballage, 6-2, 231, played under Adam Gase as a rookie and averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 36 rushes in 2018. He attended college at Arizona State and returned kicks for the Sun Devils, averaging 22.1 yards a return.

