Jets Place RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on injured reserve. The club also announced the signing of RB Kalen Ballage.

Bell, who rushed 6 times for 14 yards in Week 1 against the Bills, had two receptions in Buffalo for 32 yards. He sustained a hamstring injury late in the opening half when he was hauled down by Bills defender A.J. Klein from behind on a passing play. Klein was called for holding and Bell landed awkwardly to the turf. He appeared in a few snaps in the second half but was pulled from the game.

Cashman, a second-year 'backer from Minnesota, started at the Will position next to Neville Hewitt on Sunday. Cashman exited the season opener early in the first quarter with a groin injury and was replaced by Harvey Langi. In extended action, Langi finished with 6 tackles and 1 PD.

An inactive in Week 1, Mims, a second-round pick from Baylor, didn't participate in team drills throughout training camp because of a hamstring injury. He returned to practice last week but injured his other hamstring and was ruled out last Friday.