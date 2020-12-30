Jets Place RB Frank Gore, OL Josh Andrews on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.

Gore (5-9, 212) played in 15 games this season and led the Jets with 187 carries and 653 yards (3.5 avg) before sustaining chest/lung injuries against the Browns. He also had 2 TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to reach 16,000 rushing yards last weekend against the Browns. Gore, 37, has 3,735 carries, 16,000 rushing yards and 81 TDs in 241 games (218 starts).