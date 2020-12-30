Jets Place RB Frank Gore, OL Josh Andrews on Injured Reserve

Gore Became Third Player in NFL History to Reach 16,000 Rushing Yards 

Dec 30, 2020 at 04:17 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_0640-gore-thumb

The Jets have placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.

Gore (5-9, 212) played in 15 games this season and led the Jets with 187 carries and 653 yards (3.5 avg) before sustaining chest/lung injuries against the Browns. He also had 2 TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to reach 16,000 rushing yards last weekend against the Browns. Gore, 37, has 3,735 carries, 16,000 rushing yards and 81 TDs in 241 games (218 starts).

Andrews (6-2, 298) started four games for the Green & White this season and sustained a thigh injury against the Browns. He signed with the team in the offseason and played in six games for the Colts last season. He's played in 40 games since signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Related Content

news

Ty Johnson to Lead Jets' Rushing Attack Against Patriots in Season Finale

La'Mical Perine Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Frank Gore Goes on IR
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Wednesday

Nine Players Listed as DNP for Wednesday's Walkthrough
news

Jets Designate LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten to Return to Practice 

Lewis Was Placed on NFI Earlier This Month; Van Roten Started 12 Games Before Sustaining Foot Injury
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Regular Season Finale
news

Sam Darnold: 'I Have Faith in This Organization'

Jets QB Reflects on a Challenging Season, and Looks to the Future
news

Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'We're All Trying to Show Something'

Rookie Wideout Sees Opportunities vs. Patriots Defense
news

Wischusen's Point of View | Jets Observations Leading Up to the 2020 Season Finale

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts
news

Jets Notebook | Jamison Crowder Elevates His Game

Jets' Top WR Did Everything (Except Punt) Against the Browns
news

Jets Activate TE Ryan Griffin

TE Returns for Final Game of the Season
news

First Look: Jets at Patriots

Green & White Will End Season in New England Against Bill Belichick 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Matthias Farley

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Patriots in Week 17

Advertising