Jets Place RB Bilal Powell on Injured Reserve, Sign S Ibraheim Campbell 

The Jets placed veteran running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve and also announced the signing of safety Ibraheim Campbell.

The 29-year-old Powell was injured Sunday against the Vikings, absorbing a hit to his neck in the second quarter and immediately leaving for evaluation. In seven games this season, Powell rushed for 343 yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. He also pitched in with 11 receptions including a 28-yard scoring grab against the Dolphins in Week 2.

A fourth-round pick in the 2011 draft, Powell, a Louisville product, has played all of his eight seasons with the Jets. He is the tenth-leading rusher in franchise history with 3,446 yards and has averaged 4.4 yards per carry with 15 of his 20 career touchdowns coming on the ground. He has added 264 receptions for 1,567 yards.