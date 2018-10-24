Jets Place RB Bilal Powell on Injured Reserve, Sign S Ibraheim Campbell 

Oct 24, 2018 at 10:44 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_MKII0904-powell-thumb

The Jets placed veteran running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve and also announced the signing of safety Ibraheim Campbell.

The 29-year-old Powell was injured Sunday against the Vikings, absorbing a hit to his neck in the second quarter and immediately leaving for evaluation. In seven games this season, Powell rushed for 343 yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. He also pitched in with 11 receptions including a 28-yard scoring grab against the Dolphins in Week 2.

A fourth-round pick in the 2011 draft, Powell, a Louisville product, has played all of his eight seasons with the Jets. He is the tenth-leading rusher in franchise history with 3,446 yards and has averaged 4.4 yards per carry with 15 of his 20 career touchdowns coming on the ground. He has added 264 receptions for 1,567 yards. 

Campbell, who attended Northwestern and was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2015, played in 37 games for Cleveland and registered 80 defensive tackles. He was waived/injured in November of 2017 and the 5'11", 210-pounder signed with the Texans practice squad later that season and spent some time on the active roster. Campbell appeared in four games for the Cowboys this season before being waived in October.

Related Content

news

Who Will Lead the Jets in Interceptions in 2021?

Marcus Maye Had 2 INTs in 2020 Season; Bryce Hall, Bless Austin Could Be Good Fit in Jeff Ulbrich's System
news

Jets Sign OT Morgan Moses

Veteran Tackle Has Started in 16 Games Each of the Last 6 Seasons
news

Jets vs. Jaguars 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Jacksonville on the Day After Christmas
news

PFF Gives Jets an 'A' in 2020 Draft Re-Grade

Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims Headline GM Joe Douglas' First Draft Class
news

Jets vs. Colts 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Indianapolis Nov. 4; Take On Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard
news

Where Are They Now: Jeremy Kerley

Catch Up with the Former Jets Wide Receiver from TCU
news

OC Mike LaFleur on Zach Wilson: 'We've Thrown a Lot at Him'

Jets Rookie QB Impresses With Smarts and Dedication On and Off the Field
news

Jets Nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards

Winners of the 64th New York Emmy Awards Will Be Announced in the Fall
news

Jets CB Bless Austin Got a 'Tremendous Benefit' From OTAs, Minicamp

Veteran Corner Likes Robert Saleh's, Jeff Ulbrich's Defense
news

PFF Names Jets Third Most-Improved Team in NFL 

Joe Douglas Added 22 Players in Free Agency and the NFL Draft Including Zach Wilson, Corey Davis and Carl Lawson
news

Jets' Javelin Guidry: 'Every Day Is an Interview'

Elevated Competition in the Revamped Cornerbacks Room 
news

Jets vs. Broncos 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Denver Sept. 26; Take On Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy
Advertising