Jets Place LB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Second-Year ‘Backer Has Played in 4 Games in 2020

Dec 03, 2020 at 04:05 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_0919-cashman-thumb

The Jets have placed LB Blake Cashman on injured reserve.

Cashman (6-1, 237) was placed on injured reserve earlier this season with a groin injury and was activated Oct. 17. Cashman has been dealing with hamstrings injuries as well. He has 6 tackles this season in four games. He's played 3 defensive snaps and 45 special teams snaps. Cashman, a second-year linebacker, had 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defense as a rookie last season in seven games (five starts) before he was placed injured reserve (shoulder).

