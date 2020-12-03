Jets Place LB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Cashman (6-1, 237) was placed on injured reserve earlier this season with a groin injury and was activated Oct. 17. Cashman has been dealing with hamstrings injuries as well. He has 6 tackles this season in four games. He's played 3 defensive snaps and 45 special teams snaps. Cashman, a second-year linebacker, had 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defense as a rookie last season in seven games (five starts) before he was placed injured reserve (shoulder).