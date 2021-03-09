Jets Place Franchise Tag on Marcus Maye 

The Jets have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on S Marcus Maye. NFL clubs had a tag franchise and transition tag window that began Feb. 23 and is scheduled to run through Tuesday

The designation allows the Jets to retain Maye and provides additional time for the two sides to work on a long-term deal. It also ensures that Maye will not become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL League Year commences on March 17. If an extension isn't worked out by mid-July, then Maye could play the 2021 season under the one-year tender.

Maye, the 2020 Curtis Martin Team MVP and one of five team captains, is coming off a career year in which he led the team in snaps with 1,137. He set career highs in tackles (88), TFLs (4), sacks (2), pass defenses (11), forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (1). Maye was one of three players in the NFL in the 2020 season with at least 60 tackles, 2 INTs and 2 FF.

GM Joe Douglas reiterated throughout the offseason that he wants Maye wearing a Jets uniform for the long-term and recently added he has had productive conversations with Maye's representatives.

"Marcus is a valuable member of this organization," Douglas said. "Someone that started his career here, someone that's been a pro's pro. He's smart, reliable and has provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn't changed. We're in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term."

A second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, Maye has recorded 266 tackles, 6 INTs, 22 PDs, 4 FF and 1 FR in 54 games (all starts). Maye becomes the fifth Jet to receive the franchise designation since DE John Abraham in 2006.