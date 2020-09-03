Jets' Pierre Desir: 'We're Going to Hit You in the Mouth'

Jets cornerback Pierre Desir, who's been sidelined for almost the entirety of training camp because of a hamstring injury, likes the defense's aggressiveness from his vantage point.

"What I've seen from the defense is that we swarm to the ball," Desir said. "We're going to hit you in the mouth. I feel like we bring that energy and that vibe that it's 11 vs. 1. You have guys flying around from the back-end. In the DBs room, we're all competing. Everyone is trying to get better, push each other. We help each other and I think that's probably the best benefits of the DB room. We're trying to get better, but we're also helping guys along to make sure they know what they're doing and help the team."

Desir took his first team reps in a Jets uniform on Thursday after going through individual drills earlier this week. He said the injury was frustrating at first, but used the time to pick the brains of his teammates who are familiar with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' system. Desir, however, isn't a stranger to new playbooks -- the Jets are his fifth NFL team since he was drafted in 2014.