Penalty Problems Persist for Jets in Sunday Night Loss to Raiders

The Jets continued to look for answers on offense Sunday night as penalties and turnovers plagued the team for the second consecutive week in the Green & White's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

"We got to keep trying to figure it out," HC Robert Saleh said postgame when asked how he plans to get the penalty issues under control. "We have to address it. They know they know what the rules are. They're just coming in at the worst times."

In the days after the Chargers defeated the Jets, 27-6, Saleh stressed fixing the "self-inflicted wounds" that cost them in Week 9. Against Los Angeles, the Jets hads8 penalties for 40 yards. The issues persisted in Las Vegas as New York committed another 8 penalties but for 83 yards, including a costly hold by TE C.J. Uzomah that nullified a 3-yard touchdown run by RB Breece Hall.

On third-and-7at the Raiders' 27-yard line early in the second quarter, QB Zach Wilson broke contain, scrambled for a first down and dove for the end zone on what was initially ruled a touchdown. After a review, Wilson's foot grazed the white boundary, and the call was reversed to a first down at the 3-yard line.

The next play, Hall ran it in for touchdown. But Uzomah was called for holding Raiders Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby nullified the TD. The Jets lost 10 yards on the penalty and were forced to settle for a 30-yard field goal by K Greg Zuerlein that extended their lead to 9-3.